A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
‘Derry Girls’: How the "Wee English Fella" Became a Symbol for Peace
After four years and three seasons, the beloved Derry Girls series has come to an inevitable and bittersweet end. Following the story of a group of friends growing up in Derry, Northern Ireland during The Troubles, Derry Girls blends the reality of teenage growing pains against the backdrop of war. For Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla McCool (Louisa Harland), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), and her cousin James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), the politics of their city are just another part of daily life as they come to terms with growing up and finding their place in an ever-changing world. While the five “Derry girls” friendships meld together despite their personality differences, the character of James Maguire holds a particular weight throughout the storyline.
Why Did Rhaenys Spare the Greens in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Episode 9 of House of the Dragon had plenty of excitement taking place, but no event may have been more substantial than Aegon II Targaryen's (Tom Glynn-Carney) coronation. During the ceremony in the Dragon Pit, after being anointed by the Faith of the Seven, disaster strikes for the young king and his supporters. Rhaenys (Eve Best) escapes her confinement in the Red Keep thanks to the exploits of Kingsguard knight Ser Erryk Cargyll (Elliott Tittensor), making her way to the bowels of the Dragon Pit's dungeons to retrieve her dragon Meleys, the Red Queen. Meleys and Rhaenys erupt from the floor of the pit, flattening commoners and sending them scrambling for safety.
From 'Coraline' to 'The Nightmare Before Christmas', 10 Best Spooky Stop-Motion Movies
Stop-motion has become increasingly popular over the years, with the filmmaking technique providing a unique style that separates it from traditional animation. Usually using puppets, though in theory anything could be used, the objects are slowly moved in tiny increments, catching each movement one frame at a time. It is a very time-consuming style, but the effort is worth it when it all comes together in post-production.
What's Up With Ser Criston's Disturbing Fanaticism For Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Episode 9 of House of the Dragon entitled, "The Green Council" begins calmly enough as we observe the members of the small council gathered to discuss the revelation that Alicent (Olivia Cooke) heard Viserys' final wish that Aegon succeed him as Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. A longtime close ally of King Jaehaerys and King Viserys, Lyman Beesbury, (Bill Paterson) the Lord of Honeyholt, immediately objects to the legitimacy of Alicent's claim calling it, "seizure, theft" and tantamount to, "treason." His outburst is met with a quick death at the swift hand of Ser Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) who thrusts his head so forcefully into the table that he immediately succumbs to the blunt force trauma. Whether his actions were merely to subdue Lord Beesbury or to actually inflict a fatal blow is unclear, but what is clear is that Criston has got some serious anger issues that likely come from his growing affection toward Alicent and his inability to act on them on account of his sworn oath to chastity as a Knight of the Kingsguard.
What Was Elendil and Miriel’s Conversation About in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.Although the last few episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have featured some of the most incredible (and expensive) action scenes ever seen on television, the season finale decided to slow things down a little bit. The characters are still mourning the losses from the brutal conflict in the Southlands as Middle-earth deals with the emergence of Mount Doom. There were certainly a lot of twists and turns (including a big one involving Sauron’s identity), but “Alloyed” is the most emotional episode of the series thus far.
How 'The Rings of Power' Evolved Galadriel and Elrond's Friendship from Tolkien
Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel is not a happy she-Elf in Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Her brother’s death embittered her heart and her quest to find and destroy Sauron is all-consuming. This makes her an unpopular commander to her soldiers, an untrusted vassal of High King Gil-galad’s (Benjamin Walker), a poor diplomat and negotiator in Númenor, and an awkward kingmaker in the Southlands.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Final Fight: Mary Mouser's Favorite Sam/Miguel Moment
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5.]It’s become a Cobra Kai tradition -- close out the season with an epic all-hands-on-deck fight. Just like in previous seasons, the Cobra Kai Season 5 final fight is an expertly choreographed set piece overall, but one of the most impressive components of the big battle is how many powerful character beats the team manages to squeeze into it.
From 'Andor' to 'The Rings of Power,' Why Prequels Are Perfect for TV
Remember when "prequel" was a bad word? Something that would make you groan over how obvious it is that the concept is a cash grab. Something about going backwards can make the product feel more soulless than if they had just made a sequel to move the story forward, even if that forward momentum just led to more of the same. Especially in the world of films, prequels were almost always looked down upon. This is largely due to the initial response to both the Star Wars prequels and The Hobbit movies, both of which were highly anticipated and ultimately ended up disappointing fans and critics. For years prequels were left for straight-to-video bargain bins, like The Scorpion King sequels or any number of Disney prequels. Sometimes a good one would sneak in, but the glut of them gave them a pretty bad reputation. The '90s all the way up until the 2010s were not kind to the concept. That is until the era of peak TV.
Kit Harington Thriller 'Blood For Dust' Finds International Distributors
Highland Film Group has just locked international distribution deals for the upcoming action thriller Blood for Dust, which will star Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington, and Josh Lucas. The film is set to begin production this November in Montana. Blood for Dust will tell the story of down-on-his-luck traveling salesman Cliff (McNairy), who reunites with his old friend Ricky (Harington), a successful illegal weapons dealer. Cliff soon finds himself agreeing to partner up with Ricky, who is getting ready to travel drugs across state lines for an American cartel boss (Lucas). However, things go majorly awry when Ricky goes murderous and Cliff finds himself in a fight for survival. The film sounds like a crime drama mixed with a survival thriller, which may end up being an entertaining bloodbath.
Creepy Cananies: The 10 Scariest Dogs in Film, Ranked
The dog isn't called "man's best friend" for nothing—canines and humans have been living together for some 30 000 years. Unsurprisingly, dogs feature in most ancient myths and religions, usually in a positive light, but sometimes as monsters, like Cerberus or Anubis, the jackal-headed god of the underworld. This also extends to horror movies, where dogs have appeared as threats since at least 1914 with the original German The Hound of the Baskervilles film.
Comparing 'Rosaline' and 'Romeo + Juliet' – Dueling Takes on the Same Timeless Classic
The premise of Romeo and Juliet has been refashioned into many different narratives over the years. Some have left an indelible mark on viewers’ imaginations and to this day, stand the test of time. If you’ve seen Hulu’s Rosaline, a take on the classic story by way of adapting Rebecca Serle's novel When You Were Mine, you might notice that Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 rendering of the same classic story, Romeo + Juliet is cued up as a suggested watch right after. These two films would make for a terrific date night double feature, they’re both whimsically romantic, passion-fueled, and fun. A back-to-back viewing of these two renditions might also spark some interesting observations as to how these films compare. While both are vastly different, they still manage to compliment one another.
New 'Mayfair Witches' Trailer Reveals New Release Date
AMC Networks' upcoming show Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches has just received a new teaser trailer, which has revealed a new release date for the series. According to the new 30-second teaser, Mayfair Witches' first two episodes will be released on January 8, 2022, with subsequent episodes being dropped weekly. The show was originally set to premiere on January 5. The series will air on AMC and will be also available to stream on AMC+ as well. Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston. The show's recurring cast includes Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, and Jen Richards.
How to Watch 'Wendell and Wild'
When fiendishly talented filmmakers work together to make a movie, it becomes more than a movie, it’s alchemy. Henry Selick, the stop-motion genius behind The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, joins Jordan Peele, the horror master behind Get Out, to bring an overabundance of tricks and treats this Halloween with Wendell and Wild, the wickedly hilarious and visually spectacular stop-motion animated film coming to Netflix this Halloween. As if these two geniuses aren’t enough, Wendell and Wild reunites Peele with his longtime collaborator Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu), with the two voicing the titular demon brothers trying to get out of hell by making a deal with Kat Elliot, an orphaned teenage girl living in a hell of her own. Their offer? Release them into the mortal world by becoming their hellmaiden, and they’ll bring her dead parents back to life.
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher'
Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix series The Watcher takes as its inspiration a spellbinding article by Reeves Wiedeman that chronicles the haunting of a suburban family in Westfield, New Jersey. Believing they’d finally reached the pinnacle of their lives in peaceful suburbia, the Broaddus clan closed on their expensive new home at 657 Boulevard only to begin receiving creepy letters from a stalker known as The Watcher.
Angelina Jolie to Play Opera Singer Maria Callas in Upcoming Biopic
Angelina Jolie will star as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in a new biopic from Spencer's Pablo Larrain. Maria will tell the triumphant and tragic tale of the soprano during her last, isolated years in Paris in the 1970s. Variety reports that Steven Knight will write the script for Maria....
Kaitlyn Dever and Maxime Bouttier Talk ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and What They Learned Working with George Clooney and Julia Roberts
With director Ol Parker’s Ticket to Paradise now playing in theaters, a few days ago I got to sit down with Kaitlyn Dever and Maxime Bouttier to talk about their new romantic comedy. In the film, Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences to stop their lovestruck daughter (Dever) from marrying someone she just met (Bouttier). As you might expect, things do not go according to plan.
'The English': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About Emily Blunt's Revenge Western Series
Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise) has more than proven herself as one of the biggest names in the acting world today. Whether it be the time-loop science fiction of Edge of Tomorrow (2014), the silent horror of A Quiet Place (2018), or the thrilling intensity of Sicario (2015), she has consistently delivered performances that have led to a justifiably prestigious career. It's a successful run that's showing no signs of stopping, with Blunt set to be one of many massive names in Christopher Nolan's latest, Oppenheimer (2023). Come by the end of this year, Blunt aims to stake her claim on one of the few facets of entertainment she's yet to conquer: television.
Unanswered Questions From 'The Rings of Power' Season 1
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The final episode of Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brought a resolution to more questions than some might have expected: after all, most of the first season served as a long and elaborately drawn-out opening act to an overarching five-season storyline, there were only so many resolutions that could be reasonably expected from the finale. It was rather surprising, then, that the storyline revealed as much as it did: audiences found out the masquerade Sauron had been hiding under for the whole season, the (likely) identity of The Stranger, and, of course, the forging of the first three Rings of Power.
