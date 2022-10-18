Read full article on original website
State soccer: Wendell boys, Twin Falls and Sun Valley girls grab opening round wins
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the opening round of the 3A state soccer tournament, the Wendell boys got the best of Kimberly for the fourth time this season. Wendell plays in a semifinal against (4) Teton Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Sunway Soccer Complex. Kimberly will play Timberlake...
Murtaugh volleyball outlasts Oakley in five sets to win Snake River Conference Championship
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh won the Snake River Conference volleyball championship Thursday night at the College of Southern Idaho. Murtaugh punches their ticket to the 1A DI state tournament at Madison High School. Oakley will play either Carey or Shoshone Saturday for the conference’s second spot at...
Declo volleyball cruises to Canyon Conference championship
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Declo volleyball team had no trouble with Sun Valley Community School in Wednesday’s 2A Canyon Conference championship. Declo moves on to the 2A state tournament at Shelley High School next week.
Final Huddle: UC Escapes SMU 29-27 in Sloppy Road Outing
UC is still undefeated in the AAC but it wasn't easy.
