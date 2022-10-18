ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Declo volleyball cruises to Canyon Conference championship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Declo volleyball team had no trouble with Sun Valley Community School in Wednesday’s 2A Canyon Conference championship. Declo moves on to the 2A state tournament at Shelley High School next week.
