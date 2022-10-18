Read full article on original website
Related
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Spartans Rough Up Tigers, 34-0
IMPERIAL — The Central Union High football team delivered a dominant performance on Friday, Oct. 21, shutting out Imperial, 34-0, in an Imperial Valley League matchup at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium here. The victory sets up the Spartans (5-3 overall, 3-0 in IVL) for their annual Bell Game showdown against Brawley...
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Scots Scoot Past Holtville, 21-14
EL CENTRO — A goal line stand and a fake punt, both in the first half, turned out to be the keys as the Vincent Memorial Catholic High football team defeated Holtville, 21-14, in a Desert League showdown at Cal Jones Field on the Central Union High campus here on Friday, Oct. 21.
holtvilletribune.com
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: IVC Upbeat and Ready to Compete
IMPERIAL – The Imperial Valley College women’s basketball team is preparing for the upcoming season looking for improvement after going 7-21 last year. Viridiana Salas, who is entering her fifth season as head coach and eighth with the program, said there are not as many challenges compared to last season as the team has a good mix of veterans and newcomers.
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: ’Cats Claw Bulldogs 42-8 in IVL Matchup
CALEXICO – It was a constant series of mistakes for the Calexico High School football team at Ward Field here, as the Bulldogs fell to Brawley Union High, 42-8, in an Imperial Valley League contest on Thursday, Oct. 20. Calexico (6-3 overall, 1-3 in IVL) was fighting an uphill...
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
holtvilletribune.com
Road Conditions Focus of County Off-Site Meeting in Holtville
HOLTVILLE – Frustrated Holtville residents sounded off about road conditions in the Holtville area during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors off-site meeting here on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The residents packed Holtville’s relatively small City Council Chambers, to complain about the semi-truck traffic on Orchard Road, though concerns about...
holtvilletribune.com
Sheriff’s Briefs Oct. 20, 2022
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17. 8:04 a.m.: A young man who was dropped off at Del Rio Academy School started walking in the opposite direction stating he would enter the school but didn’t. A request was made for help finding the missing juvenile, who was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweater, brown pants, white shoes, and carrying camouflage material.
holtvilletribune.com
EC City Manager Piedra to Depart in November
EL CENTRO – City Manager Marcela Piedra has notified the City Council that she will be leaving El Centro for another job opportunity toward the end of November. Piedra said she will be taking a job as city manager in the Northern California region. “We wish her the best,...
holtvilletribune.com
Downtown Merchants Seek Relief from Homelessness Issues
El CENTRO – Passions ran high at a downtown merchant meeting hosted by the city of El Centro, when concerned business owners and residents vented their frustrations at the unchecked criminality of the homeless population. Alen Taan, an entrepreneur who purchased the Circle K convenience store located at the...
holtvilletribune.com
Task Force Makes Fentanyl Seizure
IMPERIAL COUNTY – More than six pounds of fentanyl was recovered by the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force from a tire abandoned in the county on Thursday, Oct. 20. The tire was initially discovered by an allied agency. Inside of it were five bags containing more than 28,000 fentanyl pills weighing a total of 6.25 pounds, the Narcotics Task Force stated in a press release.
Comments / 0