Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From creator Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro (based on the Marvel Comics character), the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows the fourth-wall-smashing antics of lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) both in and out of the courtroom — especially after an unexpected blood-swap with her more famous cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) leads to her inheriting some of his gamma-infused abilities... and an inconvenient tendency to turn green. The first episodes of the show revolve around Jen's new employment at the firm of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway — even if her boss only wants her to practice law in Hulk form — and her first client who has his own personal ties to her family, Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination (Tim Roth). After Jen successfully gets Blonsky out of jail and freed on parole, it turns out that's only the beginning of her problems — she's not just navigating the legal system, but also the modern dating world, when it comes to people who would rather deal with She-Hulk rather than Jennifer Walters. However, the threat of an anonymous enemy in the online site Intelligencia throws yet another wrench into her world.

3 DAYS AGO