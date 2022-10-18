ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: PGA chief to quit over LIV Golf "There needs to be somebody with BALLS!"

Embattled PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is likely to depart his role "within a year or two" according to one pro, who claimed "the f***ing goobers" around him "failed to prepare their King" for the emergence of LIV Golf. Robert Garrigus has spoken to The Fire Pit Collective's Ryan French...
Golf Digest

Behold the greatest golf term you (probably) never knew existed

When the USGA made significant changes to golf's rules a few years back, it also overhauled some of the sport's language. It was an effort to make things simpler, but golf fans haven't embraced the changes—especially during match play. No longer is it correct to say you "halved" a...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment News

NASCAR has announced a punishment for Bubba Wallace following the crash during Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace has been suspended one race for "intentionally crashing" Kyle Larson during the South Point 400.. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Good. Legitimately...
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth starts his latest PGA Tour season in the most Jordan Spieth way possible

It's been nearly two months since Jordan Spieth last played in a PGA Tour event. It's been nearly a month since we last saw him compete at the Presidents Cup. And yet it didn't even take one hole of the new 2022-23 campaign to see that he's already in mid-season form. At least, from an entertainment perspective.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This week's PGA Tour venue has one member and one member only and is using golf as a force for good

RIDGELAND, S.C. – Riding on a shuttle to the CJ Cup in South Carolina, one of the passengers asked aloud, “Is there a golf course around here? Where the hell are we?”. One of them mimicked the dueling banjos from the movie “Deliverance” as a friend chuckled and replied, “If you want to go and hide, this is where you go.”
Golf Channel

Report: Phoenix, Travelers among 4 additions to Tour's elevated-status events

The PGA Tour is set to reveal the remaining tournaments that will receive elevated status next season. According to a Golfweek report, the four events, to be announced later this week, will be the Waste Management Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship. Those tournaments will join the three FedExCup Playoffs events, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, WGC-Dell Match Play and Sentry Tournament of Champions, which will all feature $20 million purses (TOC, at $15 million, is the exception) in 2023 and be mandatory starts for the top 20 players in the Tour’s $100 million Player Impact Program.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2022-2023

The PGA Tour has 47 official tournaments on its 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with prize money totaling at least $563,500,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lydia Ko discusses the unique design and comfort innovation behind her custom ECCO golf shoes

About Lydia Ko’s custom ECCO golf shoes. By its own lofty standards, 2021 was a quiet year for Buffalo, N.Y.-based OnCore Golf. But the 11-year-old direct-to-consumer golf ball company came out swinging in 2022, releasing two new Tour-level balls featuring its proprietary perimeter weighting, unveiling a value-packed VIP membership program and hosting a celebrity golf tournament to benefit charitable causes.

