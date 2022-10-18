Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)
Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm on Phil Mickelson’s latest swipe at the PGA Tour: ‘I truly don’t know why he said that’
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson are friends, despite Rahm remaining on the PGA Tour and six-time major winner Mickelson joining LIV Golf. They have been tight since first meeting when Rahm was playing college golf at Lefty's old stomping ground, Arizona State. Mickelson's brother Tim was ASU head coach at the time.
Jon Rahm returns to PGA Tour; Phil Mickelson doubles down on LIV Golf
It's a loaded field on the PGA Tour for the CJ Cup in South Carolina this week. Jon Rahm, who won the Spanish Open for a third time nine days ago, now has seven international victories to go along with his seven Tour wins. He's among the six top-10 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking teeing it up this week.
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA chief to quit over LIV Golf "There needs to be somebody with BALLS!"
Embattled PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is likely to depart his role "within a year or two" according to one pro, who claimed "the f***ing goobers" around him "failed to prepare their King" for the emergence of LIV Golf. Robert Garrigus has spoken to The Fire Pit Collective's Ryan French...
Golf Digest
Behold the greatest golf term you (probably) never knew existed
When the USGA made significant changes to golf's rules a few years back, it also overhauled some of the sport's language. It was an effort to make things simpler, but golf fans haven't embraced the changes—especially during match play. No longer is it correct to say you "halved" a...
Dustin Johnson Just Dropped to His Worst World Ranking in 12 Years Despite Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Life
Dustin Johnson is desperately hoping LIV Golf can solve its OWGR dilemma. The post Dustin Johnson Just Dropped to His Worst World Ranking in 12 Years Despite Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Life appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jon Rahm: ‘Bad blood’ in Ryder Cup team rooms won’t work
Jon Rahm wants the European Ryder Cup team to be as strong as it can possibly be in 2023, which
GolfWRX
‘I don’t know what he’s talking about’ – Jon Rahm takes issue with Mickelson’s latest PGA Tour comments
At last week’s LIV Jeddah, Phil Mickelson blasted the PGA TOUR. The four-time major champion said his former league was on the decline, while his new employer, LIV Golf is on the rise. “I see LIV Golf trending upwards, I see the PGA Tour trending downwards, and I love...
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth starts his latest PGA Tour season in the most Jordan Spieth way possible
It's been nearly two months since Jordan Spieth last played in a PGA Tour event. It's been nearly a month since we last saw him compete at the Presidents Cup. And yet it didn't even take one hole of the new 2022-23 campaign to see that he's already in mid-season form. At least, from an entertainment perspective.
Golf Digest
This former college player-turned-long drive champ shares the most important drill she learned to gain distance
Mai Dechathipat didn’t know what to do after college. After a collegiate career at two different schools, Auburn and Wake Forest, the naturally long-hitting Dechathipat started looking into long-drive competitions as a way to keep busy at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Along the way, Dechathipat...
PGA Tour Announces Four New Elevated Events for 2023
In response to LIV Golf, the PGA Tour had announced a plan where its top players would be required play a number of events with increased purses.
This week's PGA Tour venue has one member and one member only and is using golf as a force for good
RIDGELAND, S.C. – Riding on a shuttle to the CJ Cup in South Carolina, one of the passengers asked aloud, “Is there a golf course around here? Where the hell are we?”. One of them mimicked the dueling banjos from the movie “Deliverance” as a friend chuckled and replied, “If you want to go and hide, this is where you go.”
Golf Channel
Report: Phoenix, Travelers among 4 additions to Tour's elevated-status events
The PGA Tour is set to reveal the remaining tournaments that will receive elevated status next season. According to a Golfweek report, the four events, to be announced later this week, will be the Waste Management Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship. Those tournaments will join the three FedExCup Playoffs events, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, WGC-Dell Match Play and Sentry Tournament of Champions, which will all feature $20 million purses (TOC, at $15 million, is the exception) in 2023 and be mandatory starts for the top 20 players in the Tour’s $100 million Player Impact Program.
Cameron Young earns Arnold Palmer Award, named PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year for 2021-22
Cameron Young came oh-so-close to capturing his first PGA Tour victory during the 2021-22 season. He placed second an astonishing five times, including a runner-up finish at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. However, he didn’t place second when it came to the Arnold Palmer Award. Young was named...
Golf-British Open runner-up Young named PGA Tour rookie of the year
Oct 19 (Reuters) - American Cameron Young was named the PGA Tour's rookie of the year in a vote by his peers following a season in which he recorded five runner-up finishes, including at the British Open, the U.S.-based circuit said on Wednesday.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2022-2023
The PGA Tour has 47 official tournaments on its 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with prize money totaling at least $563,500,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.
Lydia Ko discusses the unique design and comfort innovation behind her custom ECCO golf shoes
About Lydia Ko’s custom ECCO golf shoes. By its own lofty standards, 2021 was a quiet year for Buffalo, N.Y.-based OnCore Golf. But the 11-year-old direct-to-consumer golf ball company came out swinging in 2022, releasing two new Tour-level balls featuring its proprietary perimeter weighting, unveiling a value-packed VIP membership program and hosting a celebrity golf tournament to benefit charitable causes.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour players get official news of 'elevated' events for '23, but no word on the seasons beyond
The PGA Tour membership was informed officially Wednesday what was reported the day before—that agreements are in place for four additional elevated events on the 2023 schedule: the WM Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and the Travelers Championship. Andy Pazder, chief tournaments and competitions officer for the...
Golf Digest
Scottie Scheffler is making a big equipment change after frustrating finish to last season
Golf fans wouldn't expect a World No. 1 and reigning Masters champ to bench his putter. But according to Scottie Scheffler, April's win at Augusta National was the last time he putted well for four consecutive days. Well, not including that final hole, of course. "I think of the Masters...
