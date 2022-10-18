Read full article on original website
BBC
BBC Cymru Wales with Wales at the World Cup
There is a month to go before the World Cup and Wales' much-anticipated return to the biggest football tournament of all. Wales will be appearing at the finals for only the second time and the first time in 64 years. BBC Cymru Wales will be there every step of the...
BBC
Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback
Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
Gareth Bale hails Wales World Cup play-off win as 'greatest game of his life'
Gareth Bale was unable to hold back his joy after Wales secured their spot at their first World Cup since 1958 with a 1-0 play-off win over Ukraine.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Kasey Badger to referee Wales v Tonga
Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens Date: Monday, 24 October. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Kasey Badger hopes becoming the first woman to referee a men's Rugby League...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby v Stormers (Sat)
United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby v Stormers. Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 23 October, BBC Two Wales and online from 17:50 BST and later on demand.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: New Zealand 57-0 Scotland - Bryan Easson's side knocked out
Tries: Holmes 2, Leti-l'iga, Hirini, Mikaele-Tu'u, Fitzpatrick, Wickliffe 2, Roos; Cons: Holmes 6. Scotland are out of the Rugby World Cup after a heavy defeat by hosts New Zealand in Whangarei. Renee Holmes, Ayesha Leti-l'iga, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Renee Wickliffe, and Maia Roos all crossed for the...
mailplus.co.uk
London Irish 21 Gloucester 22: Hastings monster kick rescues Gloucester
ADAM HASTINGS scored an extraordinary drop goal from inside his own half last night to earn Gloucester back-to-back away wins in the Gallagher Premiership for the first time since January. Trailing 21-19 at London Irish with 18 minutes left, the Scotland fly-half collected the ball over his shoulder and majestically...
BBC
Stuart Hogg: Exeter full-back 'disappointed' to lose Scotland captaincy
Full-back Stuart Hogg says he is "naturally disappointed" to be removed as Scotland captain. Edinburgh back-row Jamie Ritchie was named as Hogg's successor on Wednesday as coach Gregor Townsend announced his squad for the Autumn Tests. Hogg returned to the group after being rested for the tour to Argentina. "I'm...
BBC
South Wales derby: 'Courage' is key as Swansea City chase hat-trick - Russell Martin
Russell Martin says courage will be key to Swansea City's hopes of claiming an unprecedented third straight league win over Cardiff City. Swansea last season celebrated the first league double in the history of the south Wales derby. Martin says his youthful team must be brave if they are to...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard said his Aston Villa side appeared to be heading in the right direction prior to Thursday's visit to west London - but the heavy loss at Craven Cottage proved to be the final straw for the club's hierarchy, who relieved the 42-year-old of his duties not long after the final whistle.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Southampton Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu
Chelsea are now showing interest in their second ex-Manchester City academy player in a matter of months, after the interest and bid the club made for Romeo Lavia of Southampton on deadline day. Gavin Bazunu has become a player that Chelsea like, and that may have something to do with...
mailplus.co.uk
Archer to join Lions as he steps up recovery from injury
JOFRA ARCHER will travel to the United Arab Emirates alongside the England Lions squad for a training camp next month as his recovery from injury continues. Archer last played for England in March 2021 and has been out of action since due to back and elbow injuries. The 27-year-old retained...
