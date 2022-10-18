TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the opening round of the 3A state soccer tournament, the Wendell boys got the best of Kimberly for the fourth time this season. Wendell plays in a semifinal against (4) Teton Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Sunway Soccer Complex. Kimberly will play Timberlake...

WENDELL, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO