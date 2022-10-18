Harrisburg (WHTM) If you live in the Harrisburg area, and the name William Maclay rings a bell, it could be because you traveled along McClay Street. And yes, the street is named after him. But William Maclay needs to be remembered for more than just a street, and there’s good reason there’s a historical marker about him in Riverfront Park. He was one of Pennsylvania’s first two U.S. Senators – and he kept a journal about it.

