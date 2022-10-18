ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

theslateonline.com

Maya Thompson: Flying High

Local 10-year-old Maya Thompson was able to perform with the Shippensburg University cheerleaders at the Homecoming football game on Saturday afternoon. Maya Thompson, a local 10-year-old, performed with the Shippensburg University cheerleaders at the Homecoming football game on Saturday. Maya was drafted onto the SU cheer team by Team IMPACT,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WOLF

Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning

(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Harrisburg makes Trojans pay for 5 turnovers

CHAMBERSBURG — With as much firepower as Harrisburg has on offense, the last thing you want to do is turn the ball over. So the fact that Chambersburg had five turnovers — and four of them led directly to Cougar touchdowns — was a bad omen. Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New basketball, pickleball court opens in Lebanon County

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public. A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street. There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Marker: William Maclay

Harrisburg (WHTM) If you live in the Harrisburg area, and the name William Maclay rings a bell, it could be because you traveled along McClay Street. And yes, the street is named after him. But William Maclay needs to be remembered for more than just a street, and there’s good reason there’s a historical marker about him in Riverfront Park. He was one of Pennsylvania’s first two U.S. Senators – and he kept a journal about it.
HARRISBURG, PA
etownian.com

Rating local diners

One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Teen Sought By Pennsylvania State Police

A Hummelstown teen has been reported as missing, according to the Pennsylvania state police. Emercyn Hope Winfindale was last seen at her home on South Crawford Road on Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to the release. She is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs, with red...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State student found dead after party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
PennLive.com

George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic

Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner retires

Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner, the city’s chief law enforcement officer since 2016, has retired. His last day on the job was Monday, Oct. 17. Mayor Sherry Capello confirmed Breiner’s retirement at Thursday’s pre-city council planning meeting. Police Captain Bret Fisher has been appointed interim chief, Capello said.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Central Dauphin School District finding it difficult to hire

The Central Dauphin School District is looking to fill more than 90 positions, with a focus on paraprofessionals, but hiring is proving to be a challenge. Tonight, that issue was raised at a Central Dauphin East school board meeting. Paraprofessionals are teaching assistants working with special needs students. But with...
DAUPHIN, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blue Devils’ rally falls short vs. Wildcats

GREENCASTLE — Another very competitive Mid Penn Colonial football game. Another game that Greencastle-Antrim had a legitimate shot to win. But for the fifth straight game, the Blue Devils could not come up with the winning formula at the end and fell 20-14 to Mechanicsburg at Kaley Field on Friday night.
GREENCASTLE, PA
abc27.com

Most common languages spoken at home in Harrisburg

(STACKER) — Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Harrisburg and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. See the list below. – 1,581 speakers (0.13% of population) — 905 speakers who also speak English very well. — 676 speakers who speak English less...
HARRISBURG, PA

