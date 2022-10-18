Read full article on original website
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
echo-pilot.com
Week 9 highlights: Shippensburg keeps momentum going; downs Waynesboro
From the get-go, it was clear that Shippensburg was ready for this one. A dominant first half from the Greyhounds was more than enough to secure a 33-13 win over county foe Waynesboro on Friday night. "We're peaking at the right time," head coach Eric Foust said. "We're playing our...
theslateonline.com
Maya Thompson: Flying High
Local 10-year-old Maya Thompson was able to perform with the Shippensburg University cheerleaders at the Homecoming football game on Saturday afternoon. Maya Thompson, a local 10-year-old, performed with the Shippensburg University cheerleaders at the Homecoming football game on Saturday. Maya was drafted onto the SU cheer team by Team IMPACT,...
Kyle Williams scores three times as Harrisburg shuts out Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG — There’s no two ways around it: Harrisburg was fired up. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WOLF
Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning
(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
Chambersburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chambersburg. The Harrisburg Academy football team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Harrisburg High School football team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
thesportspage.blog
Harrisburg makes Trojans pay for 5 turnovers
CHAMBERSBURG — With as much firepower as Harrisburg has on offense, the last thing you want to do is turn the ball over. So the fact that Chambersburg had five turnovers — and four of them led directly to Cougar touchdowns — was a bad omen. Harrisburg...
abc27.com
New basketball, pickleball court opens in Lebanon County
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public. A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street. There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint...
abc27.com
Midstate Marker: William Maclay
Harrisburg (WHTM) If you live in the Harrisburg area, and the name William Maclay rings a bell, it could be because you traveled along McClay Street. And yes, the street is named after him. But William Maclay needs to be remembered for more than just a street, and there’s good reason there’s a historical marker about him in Riverfront Park. He was one of Pennsylvania’s first two U.S. Senators – and he kept a journal about it.
etownian.com
Rating local diners
One of my favorite things about the American subculture is our fascination with diners. Very rarely do we see diners ever have a grand opening. Somehow, they just appear, like some sort of magic trick, which is fitting. There’s a certain aura around diners that makes it so when you step through their doors, you’re transported to a place where time and the world doesn’t exist.
Missing Teen Sought By Pennsylvania State Police
A Hummelstown teen has been reported as missing, according to the Pennsylvania state police. Emercyn Hope Winfindale was last seen at her home on South Crawford Road on Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to the release. She is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs, with red...
‘We’re at a dead end.’ UAJA moves to take legal action against State College over payments
The borough has been paying UAJA according to an old agreement rather than based on UAJA’s new rate determination.
Penn State student found dead after party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
foxbaltimore.com
Cox campaign website was blocked on Frederick Co. Schools' device due to 'filter' error
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Frederick County Public Schools is making a campaign website accessible to students after the district said a filter accidentally blocked the site from view. A parent contacted FOX45 News this week, after their student noticed Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox's campaign website was blocked...
George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic
Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
lebtown.com
Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner retires
Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner, the city’s chief law enforcement officer since 2016, has retired. His last day on the job was Monday, Oct. 17. Mayor Sherry Capello confirmed Breiner’s retirement at Thursday’s pre-city council planning meeting. Police Captain Bret Fisher has been appointed interim chief, Capello said.
WGAL
Central Dauphin School District finding it difficult to hire
The Central Dauphin School District is looking to fill more than 90 positions, with a focus on paraprofessionals, but hiring is proving to be a challenge. Tonight, that issue was raised at a Central Dauphin East school board meeting. Paraprofessionals are teaching assistants working with special needs students. But with...
Ocean City Today
Ground broken for new baseball stadium in Hagerstown funded by Maryland taxpayers
(The Center Square) — A new ballpark is coming to downtown Hagerstown. The Maryland Stadium Authority and Gov. Larry Hogan broke ground for a new multi-use and sports facility that is planned to serve as the new home of a professional baseball team in the Atlantic League and will host other sports, cultural, and community events.
WGAL
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets share jackpot; one sold in Harrisburg, one in New Castle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets will split a jackpot of $200,000. One of the tickets was sold in Dauphin County, and the other was sold in Lawrence County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on Oct. 20, 2022: 2-3-7-11-12. The winners...
thesportspage.blog
Blue Devils’ rally falls short vs. Wildcats
GREENCASTLE — Another very competitive Mid Penn Colonial football game. Another game that Greencastle-Antrim had a legitimate shot to win. But for the fifth straight game, the Blue Devils could not come up with the winning formula at the end and fell 20-14 to Mechanicsburg at Kaley Field on Friday night.
abc27.com
Most common languages spoken at home in Harrisburg
(STACKER) — Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Harrisburg and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. See the list below. – 1,581 speakers (0.13% of population) — 905 speakers who also speak English very well. — 676 speakers who speak English less...
