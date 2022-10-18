Read full article on original website
Top scholars recognized for impact, teaching and excellence
Panther faculty are constantly moving the needle forward, bringing innovative teaching methods to the classroom and conducting acclaimed research. Each year, FIU recognizes the outstanding, valuable contributions faculty make to the university and academic communities. The award honors full-time faculty and administrators whose work demonstrates impact in the areas of research, creative activities, teaching and mentorship. This year, 34 outstanding faculty members were selected for the award.
Chemistry star named Rhodes scholar finalist
Senior Joni Spencer is a force to reckon with. The native of Antigua and Barbuda came to FIU in 2019 and built a top-notch academic career for herself. A chemistry and math major who currently boasts a 4.0 GPA, Spencer was part of a group of Panthers who participated in a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) research program this past summer. During the program, she analyzed ways to optimize a material for use in batteries for electrical cars — and how to make these cars a more efficient, sustainable alternative to combustion engine cars.
$1.5 million grant funds scholarships in STEM
The National Science Foundation has awarded FIU $1.5 million in scholarships to help mathematics and statistics students complete their degrees. The Joint Applied Math and Statistics Scholarship program (JAMS at FIU) is directed by Mathematics and Statistics Professor Svetlana Roudenko, who is working with the FIU Office of Financial Aid to recruit eligible undergraduate and graduate students based on financial need and academic merit.
FIU Law trial team achieves national ranking
For the first time, the FIU Law Trial Team is nationally ranked. On the strength of its state and national regional championships last spring, FIU Law is now ranked among the nation’s Top 20 law school trial teams, tied for 19th. Students on the trail team learn how to...
