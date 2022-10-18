ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kilkenny star Grace Walsh says it's sad to hear young kids are being left out at GAA matches

Camogie player Grace Walsh says it’s “very sad” to hear stories of children feeling under pressure and not enjoying playing sport. The GAA has hit headlines in recent weeks with numerous reports of parents telling how their kids feel left out because their coaches won’t let them play in football, hurling or camogie matches.
Comedian Jason Byrne says his late father punched a heckler at a gig to defend him

Comedian Jason Byrne has shared an incredible memory of his father Paddy, who sadly passed away from a stroke in 2020. Speaking to Angela on Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything, he said that his father would never come to his comedy gigs, as he told his son he would not be able to handle hearing anyone heckle his son while he was on stage.
Fair City's Maclean Burke teases what's next after Damien is accused of murdering Cian

Fair City star Maclean Burke has teased what's next in the current whodunnit storyline surrounding Cian Howley's murder. Cian was severely disliked by plenty of Carrigstown residents before his brutal murder at the development site earlier this month. Since then, there have been a number of characters that both Gardaí...
Pat Spillane was touched by huge reaction when he cried on live television

Pat Spillane was touched by the reaction of Sunday Game viewers when he cried live on air during his last show. The divisive pundit stepped back from the GAA show when his native Kerry won the All-Ireland Football Final back in the summer. During his last show, Pat became visibly...

