Priscilla Presley’s Son Navarone Garibaldi Is a Talented Musician! See Photos of Him Growing Up

On top of being a successful businesswoman, Priscilla Presley is the loving mom of two kids, Lisa Marie Presley and Navarone Garibaldi. The Spin City star welcomed her youngest child in 1987 with her ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi. Her son is all grown up and sometimes joins her for rare red carpet appearances in Hollywood.

Priscilla and her late ex-husband, Elvis Presley, became parents when Lisa Marie was born in 1968. Her marriage to the “Hound Dog” singer ended in 1973, six years after they tied the knot. After Elvis died in 1977, Priscilla continued to keep her former partner’s memory alive as the chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Years later in 1984, the New York native was able to find love again when she met Marco. The pair began dating and shared the news she was expecting her second child in 1986. Her pregnancy was written into the storyline for her character on the soap opera Dallas. Navarone arrived in March of the following year, making Priscilla a doting mom of two.

Like his older half-sister, Lisa Marie, Navarone is a musician. In 2013, he founded the band Them Guns. He fronts the group, contributing vocals and playing guitar. While musical genes run in the family, Priscilla is proud of her son for following his passion without any pressure to do so and building his dream career.

“My son Navarone is his own person. He wants to do his own thing and I’m really proud of him,” the Elvis and Me author said in a December 2012 interview with The Guardian. “He doesn’t want to step into the spotlight, and he’s always been that way. He’s not riding on Elvis and he’s not riding on Lisa. We have never been, ‘Elvis this, Elvis that,’ to our children because otherwise, you’re building up something that is almost unreachable for them.”

Priscilla was excited to see her youngest child reach another huge milestone in his life in February 2022. The singer married Elisa Achilli in a gorgeous ceremony in Konolfingen, Switzerland. His mom was in attendance for his big day, writing on Instagram that she “couldn’t be happier” for the couple.

“Navarone is truly the most genuine, sweet and sensitive man I have ever known and I’m so lucky that after four years of long-distance, we can start our life together as husband and wife,” Elisa gushed to People at the time about her hubby.

