Reno, NV

Journalism dean inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

Reynolds School of Journalism Dean Alan Stavitsky was honored during the Nevada Broadcasters Association’s 26th annual Hall of Fame Gala in Las Vegas last Saturday. Stavitsky, the journalism school’s longest-serving dean, was inducted into the association’s Hall of Fame in recognition of his dedicated career in the broadcasting industry.
University to host national OHRP research forum in downtown Reno

The University of Nevada, Reno’s Research Integrity is hosting the Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) Research Community Forum – Trust, Technology and Consent, Oct. 25-26, 2022. The two-day conference promotes the protection of human subjects in research and is jointly presented by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ OHRP, University of Nevada, Reno, University of Nevada, Las Vegas and University of California, Davis.
University Libraries to host VR|AR Meet-Up Friday, Oct. 21, 3 p.m.

The University Libraries @One Digital Media & Technology Center will host its annual VR | AR Meet-Up Friday Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. on the first floor of the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center inside the Wells Fargo Auditorium and @Reality virtual reality lab. Event organizers invite faculty, students, graduate students, technology-lovers and anyone curious about how this technology is being used in the academic environment to attend.
Promoting the University’s Scholarship Through Open Access

We’re celebrating Open Access Week at the University Libraries starting October 24 - and we especially want to celebrate the many, many people in the University community who have taken part in Open Access (OA)! In the past year, University of Nevada, Reno faculty and students have published more than 1,700 research articles that have been made OA.
Secure email login comes to University of Nevada, Reno

Multifactor authentication, using more than just a password and username, to log in to unr.edu email will begin for faculty and staff on Nov. 1 to better protect the University email system, and ultimately the computer network, from cyberattacks. The Office of Information Technology is implementing the new method to...
Aging infrastructure in rural Nevada sees alumni-led improvements

"Being able to fund large-scale projects like this ensures that communities like Yerington that want to grow have the capacity to grow, to add jobs, to thrive.” – USDA-RD State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad (B.S. Psychology '05, M.S. Land Use Planning '11) The small rural town of Yerington sits...
The not-so-micro problem of plastic pollution, and how you can help

Let’s face it, plastics are omnipresent in our everyday lives. It is increasingly difficult to point to objects around us that do not contain at least a small amount of plastic. Given the range and versatility of uses and applications for plastics, it is not surprising that society has...

