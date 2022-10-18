Read full article on original website
Belkin’s MagSafe Continuity Camera mount is an easy webcam upgrade
Belkin’s iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks has a bad name but is a very good accessory. It lets you clip your iPhone onto your laptop so you can make use of macOS Ventura and iOS 16’s Continuity Camera feature, which turns your phone into a webcam that absolutely crushes pretty much anything that’s built into MacBooks these days. And if that was all it did, I’d still be happy with it — but its design and features are what truly make it worth considering, even though there’s already a flood of other accessories meant to do the same job.
Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more
All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
The best workout earbuds you can buy right now
Choosing the right earbuds for your workout routine can be a very different process than finding a pair for casual, everyday listening. The best fitness buds need to hold up to intense exercise, whether you’re just in for a quick gym session or drenched in sweat on mile 25 of a marathon. Battery life is crucial, and most people prefer them to have a lively sound that can motivate and keep things moving down the stretch of a workout. And most critical of all, they need to reliably stay in your ears during exercise without constant readjustment.
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro and select Nest products are $50 off today at Wellbots
You feel that? It’s Friday, and it’s time to take some good deal vibes into the weekend. Wellbots is currently discounting a bunch of great tech from Google, including the Pixel Buds Pro, Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, and the latest Nest Hub and Nest Mini — and frankly, they’re all bangers.
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle
It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has been busy on all fronts. He started the week by causing a big controversy by proposing a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely...
Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival
May wasn't a very merry month for Canoo (GOEV) . Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." The company posted a net loss of $125.4...
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
A tiny robot wand for your blinds
SwitchBot, the smart home company that takes robotics to places no one imagined, has come up with another ingenious gadget. The new $69 SwitchBot Blind Tilt launches today on Kickstarter, with orders expected to ship before Christmas. And, yes, it looks as ugly as you’d expect. But as an inexpensive way to replicate the benefits of smart shades, it’s a promising product.
You can find a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED at eBay
We’ve got a bunch of rare discounts coming your way this Thursday or, as I like to call it, Friday, junior. Our deals begin with the Nintendo Switch OLED in its white colorway, which is currently discounted to $296 at eBay when you checkout with the code COUNTDOWN22, knocking roughly $50 off the price of Nintendo’s top-tier handheld. This rare deal on a factory mint Switch OLED comes to us courtesy of nationwidedistributors, a reputable eBay retailer. The Switch OLED includes a number of small improvements over the standard Switch, including a larger, seven-inch OLED screen, a wider kickstand for better tabletop stability, and slightly better speakers. Read our review.
250 million devices run Android Go — but the new version is more demanding
Google has announced that over a quarter of a billion devices that people use each month are running Android Go edition, which is designed for phones with limited storage and memory. However, the new version that Google announced on Wednesday, Android 13 Go, will require more power than its predecessors.
With Tesla stock set to fall, Elon Musk made his boldest prediction to date
Elon Musk said he saw a future in which Tesla would be worth some $4.5 trillion, more than Apple and Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco combined. Elon Musk unveiled his boldest, most outlandish prediction yet for Tesla—only this time markets are not buying it. Shares are set to...
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Snatch Apple's Crown
You never get bored with Elon Musk, people in business circles tend to say. The whimsical and charismatic CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has completely rewritten all the practice manuals in business. He has shaken up customs, buried traditions. Musk is unique and intends to remain so. He imposed his rules...
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
How to make green bubbles easier to read on iPhone
Apple probably won’t be fixing the green bubble problem anytime soon. But over the weekend, while scrolling Reddit, I found an awesome setting that at least makes green texts a lot easier to read on my iPhone. (Thank you to u/oishiirecipe for sharing the steps!) By default, any texts...
Apple’s second-gen Magic Trackpad is on sale at Woot for its lowest price ever
Happy Saturday, everybody! Everyone on the Verge Deals team is enjoying their weekend and we hope you are, too. If you were looking to engage in a little retail therapy or do a little window shopping, we’ve collected a handful of deals we think you’ll want to check out.
Amazon is quietly shutting down Fabric.com, one of the largest online fabric stores
Crafters, home sewists, and small businesses will soon lose a major online fabric source. Fabric.com, a longtime retailer of fabrics, trims, notions, and other supplies, is shutting down. Since launching in the late ’90s, Fabric.com has been a mainstay for casual crafters and small business owners alike, offering by-the-yard fabric...
New Apple front door locks hit stores
Apple's efforts to digitize everything in your life took another step forward by putting a new front door lock on the shelves. It can be unlocked with an iPhone or Apple Watch.
LG’s new Smart Monitor is a work-from-home TV
LG’s new 4K monitor can pull double duty if you work from home and don’t have the energy (or space) to flop over to the couch to engage in binge-watching. The $499 LG Smart Monitor (32SQ780S) (via HomeKit News) has a 31.5-inch display, a built-in USB-C hub providing power and ports for your work laptop, and comes with a desk-mounting and height adjustable Ergo Stand that’s similar to the one that comes with LG’s unusual taller-than-it-is-wide DualUp monitor.
