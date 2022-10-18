ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Neck, NJ

Shore Sports Network

Boys Soccer – Final Four: Shore Conference Tournament Semifinal Preview, Picks

No. 2 Howell (10-2-2) vs. No. 3 Holmdel (12-1-1), 4 p.m. Three of the four teams still playing in the Shore Conference Tournament advanced on penalty kicks on Monday and the first game on Thursday will feature two of them. While both teams advanced on shootouts, they did so after playing very different games. Howell battled to a scoreless draw with Rumson-Fair Haven before connecting on all four of its kicks in the shootout win, while Holmdel squandered a 3-1 in heading to the penalty round tied 3-3.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Surf Taco Week 6 Boys Soccer Team of the Week: Middletown North

The Middletown North boys soccer team has been an underdog from the start of the season and, really, over the last decade. The Lions have made a run to an NJSIAA sectional final in Group III and been in the running for a Shore Conference division title while a member of Class B North, but most of their years have been spent fighting for their proverbial lives in the Class A North division.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket Wins $50K

OCEAN COUNTY – After matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, a lottery ticket purchased in Ocean County won the third-tier prize of $50,000. The lucky ticket was sold at the News Plus located at 620 Mule Road in Toms River. The winning numbers for...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River

It has been vacant for a couple of years now, and at this point, there are no plans in the works to replace the former Charlie Brown’s restaurant located at the corner of Kettle Creek Road and Hooper Avenue in Toms River. The site has long been a recreational social and drinking hub for residents of Silverton and lower Brick Township, dating back to the 1970s when it was a local bar known as Phil’s Liquor Locker Lounge. Charlie Brown’s was having success at the location for many years until covid-19 came, and the New Jersey lockdown under the direction The post What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Humpback whales spotted off the Jersey Shore, shocking fishermen

Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTO: Vehicle Flips in Toms River

Moments ago on Old Freehold Road in Toms River. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
TOMS RIVER, NJ
