Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New YorkMulti Media Solutions TodayStaten Island, NY
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Boys Soccer – Final Four: Shore Conference Tournament Semifinal Preview, Picks
No. 2 Howell (10-2-2) vs. No. 3 Holmdel (12-1-1), 4 p.m. Three of the four teams still playing in the Shore Conference Tournament advanced on penalty kicks on Monday and the first game on Thursday will feature two of them. While both teams advanced on shootouts, they did so after playing very different games. Howell battled to a scoreless draw with Rumson-Fair Haven before connecting on all four of its kicks in the shootout win, while Holmdel squandered a 3-1 in heading to the penalty round tied 3-3.
Pinelands’ Mike Hall is the Week 7 Shore Conference Football Player of the Week
Every week this season, Shore Conference football fans will have their chance to vote for the Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week on our website. The winner of the poll each week will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25 in Toms River. The...
OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Thursday Scoreboard, 10/20/22
After 240 scoreless minutes to open the tournament, Howell (11-2-2, 12-2-1) exploded for three goals in the second half and the Rebels topped the Hornets to reach the Shore Conference Tournament final for the first time in 15 years. Senior J.P. Candela was in the middle of all three Howell...
Surf Taco Week 6 Boys Soccer Team of the Week: Middletown North
The Middletown North boys soccer team has been an underdog from the start of the season and, really, over the last decade. The Lions have made a run to an NJSIAA sectional final in Group III and been in the running for a Shore Conference division title while a member of Class B North, but most of their years have been spent fighting for their proverbial lives in the Class A North division.
Girls Soccer – Howell’s Dream Season Carries Rebels to Shore Conference Tournament Final
NEPTUNE -- Upon ending her team's 2021 season ending with an NJSIAA Tournament loss to Manalapan, current Howell girls soccer senior Riley Borenstein and her fellow returning players approached then-first-year coach Miguel Arroyo and told him their intentions for the offseason. "As soon as that game against Manalapan was over,...
NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl
Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
Barstool's Portnoy Notes 'Good Crust' At Central Jersey Pizzeria
Recooked pizza got the attention of Barstool CEO's Dave Portnoy in a recent trip to Central Jersey.Portnoy reviewed a slice of reheated pizza at L & L Pizza & Pasta in Metuchen. By recooked he meant a cooked pizza placed back in a hot oven to warm up for about five minutes. Po…
Ocean County Lottery Ticket Wins $50K
OCEAN COUNTY – After matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, a lottery ticket purchased in Ocean County won the third-tier prize of $50,000. The lucky ticket was sold at the News Plus located at 620 Mule Road in Toms River. The winning numbers for...
New Jersey softball coach sentenced for illegally using team funds on himself
The now former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County was charged and has now been sentenced for allegedly misappropriating funds given to him by parents for team expenses that he used for personal expenses. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township had his chance to avoid all of...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River
It has been vacant for a couple of years now, and at this point, there are no plans in the works to replace the former Charlie Brown’s restaurant located at the corner of Kettle Creek Road and Hooper Avenue in Toms River. The site has long been a recreational social and drinking hub for residents of Silverton and lower Brick Township, dating back to the 1970s when it was a local bar known as Phil’s Liquor Locker Lounge. Charlie Brown’s was having success at the location for many years until covid-19 came, and the New Jersey lockdown under the direction The post What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Is This the Best Bagel Place in Toms River, NJ, So Many of You Said, “Yes”
Bagels are a favorite of New Jerseyans. We have the "best" bagels anywhere on this planet. When I visit friends in the south such as in Florida and North Carolina, they always ask me to bring bagels. They used to live in New Jersey and they know the best is right here in New Jersey.
Chef Jason Dilts Opening New Restaurant in Robbinsville, NJ
Oh boy, I've got some good news for you. It sounds like popular local chef, Jason Dilts is opening a new restaurant in Robbinsville. He's back!. I don't have any details except the new eatery will be in the old Shrimp King on Route 130 North. As I was scrolling...
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
‘Say goodbye’ to historic Rova Farms in Jackson NJ this weekend
Almost a century ago — in the 1930s — a group of Russian immigrants settled in the Cassville section of Jackson Township, N.J. They purchased 1,400 acres of land there, which eventually came to be known as Rova Farms. Rova Farms is located in the Cassville section, in...
These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit
I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State. My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!. That said, I am making the effort to...
Watch: Humpback whales spotted off the Jersey Shore, shocking fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
Bye Bye Bamboo – 13 more NJ night clubs that don’t exist anymore
When it comes to Jersey Shore, I believe God says one episode of the MTV reality series and sent superstorm Sandy to wipe out all evidence. More of that evidence was wiped out Friday, Oct. 29 when the Bamboo Bar in Seaside Heights was demolished to make way for a condo and retail development.
10 Commandments for Eating the Perfect Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese in New Jersey
New Jersey's famous for its pork roll, egg, and cheese. It is pork roll, not Taylor ham. Sorry, it always was and always will be pork roll (sorry North Jersey.) There's a science to eating a really, really good pork roll, egg, and cheese. I was speaking with one of...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Vehicle Flips in Toms River
Moments ago on Old Freehold Road in Toms River. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
