Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting in Grocery Store Parking Lot
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night. On October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington, Delaware was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
Delaware State Police Announces Retirement of Major Matthew Cox
The Delaware State Police announces the retirement of Major Matthew Cox on October 21, 2022. Major Cox is a Delaware State Police 60th DSP Recruit Class member that was hired on January 26, 1990. His retirement comes after accomplishing a dedicated career of over 32 years as a faithful public servant to the citizens of Delaware.
Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
Teens Arrested at Del. High School Football Game, Police Say
Two teens were charged by Delaware State Police Friday night after a fight at a Cape Henlopen high school football game, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old of Lewes and a 17-year-old of Rehoboth Beach, were charged with resisting arrest and related charges, state police said. At around 7:45 p.m.,...
California man in critical condition following Dover shooting
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following a home invasion that left a man critically injured early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 1 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2400 block of Whiteoak Road, learning that a person had been shot several times in his upper torso in the 2700 block of Whiteoak Road. Troopers arrived on scene and found a 46-year-old California man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting Inside Bar
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle, Delaware had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday night. On October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by a 49-year-old male was traveling northbound on Ott’s Chapel Road and turned left onto West Chestnut Hill Road traveling westbound. At the time, a pedestrian had entered the westbound lane of West Chestnut Hill Road from an unknown location. The Tahoe veered to the right in attempt to avoid the collision, but the front right of the Tahoe ultimately struck the pedestrian. The area of the collision was dark and not well lit. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light at the time of the collision.
Multiple people injured in Newark, Delaware crash
According to police, seven people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
DSP Looking for Two Men Wanted in Lincoln Store Robbery
LINCOLN, Del.- Police are looking for two men wanted for holding up the Dollar General store in Lincoln on Monday night. Delaware State Police said that at around 10 p.m., two men with handguns demanded two employees to give them money from the cash register at the Dollar General, located at 18380 Johnson Road.
One arrested in Dover restaurant shooting, second suspect sought
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Roma’s Pizza last weekend. At around 4:40 p.m. on October 9th, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition. Officers located one .22 caliber shell casing inside of the restaurant and five 9mm casings outside. Further investigation revealed that someone had fired the .22 caliber gun inside of the store, hitting the victim. After this shot was fired, several people reportedly ran from the store, and another individual fired five shots from the 9mm outside of the store.
Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
UPDATE | Memorial Drive crash claims third life
New Castle County Police said the third person involved in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Memorial Drive, has died. 57-year old Angela Weeks of New Castle died at Christiana Hospital. She was flown there by Delaware State Police helicopter after having been treated on scene by New Castle County...
Suspected Cocaine Dealer Arrested in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been caught allegedly selling cocaine out of his home, authorities said. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, a two-week investigation has led to the arrest of Willie Balam, of Salisbury. The sheriff's office said that on Oct. 11, deputies set up surveillance on Balam's home on the 1000 block of Marine Road, where they observed Balam selling cocaine from the front door of his home. Investigators said people were seen coming and going into Balam's home for short periods of time before leaving. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his home. The Sheriffs Office Emergency Response Team approached to serve Balam's warrant while he was in the doorway.
Updated: Police ID Victim in Dover Homicide
DOVER, Del - Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street in Dover. Dover police identified the victim as Jesse Holley, 29, of Dover. Police said that just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100...
Delaware State Police recover stolen vehicle, firearms, power tools, drugs
CAMDEN WYOMING, Del. – 52-year-old Judy Goddard of Camden Wyoming is behind bars after being found inside stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon. Around 12:48 p.m. on October 15th, Delaware State Police troopers responded to the Royal Farms at 5456 North DuPont Highway in Dover for a reported stolen vehicle. The caller reported that a blue 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from Maryland, and parked in the Royal Farms parking lot.
Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday. Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.
Delaware State Police Announces New Chaplain
The Delaware State Police is proud to present its newest Chaplain, Rabbi Nick Renner. Rabbi Renner has been the Associate Rabbi and Director of Lifelong Learning at Congregation Beth Shalom, located in Wilmington, since July 2021. He is originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina and studied at Duke University. While attending Duke University, he earned the International Comparative Studies (ICS) Distinguished Thesis Award in 2005 after completing his thesis on the Israeli disengagement from Gaza. Rabbi Renner graduated with a bachelor’s degree in International Comparative Studies (ICS) with the honors distinction of cum laude in 2007. He earned a Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters and the title of Rabbi from Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in 2014.
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
Delaware DOC Arrests Two Following Contraband Investigation
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction on Tuesday announced the arrests of two people in connection with an attempt to deliver illegal narcotics to an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Through proactive intelligence gathering measures, SCI investigators said they gathered evidence of a conspiracy between an...
