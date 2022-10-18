Read full article on original website
Chamber Celebrates Nicodemus’ Move Downtown
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce has celebrated Nicodemus Cards & Gaming’s move to downtown Warsaw. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the chamber had a ribbon-cutting for the business, located at 118 W. Market St. Nicodemus was previously located along Winona Avenue, with its owners opting to make the move for more space.
Kids’ Trick-Or-Treat At Mentone Library Oct. 31
MENTONE — Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone has various upcoming activities. Kids may trick-or-treat at the library from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Children may make a pumpkin windsock from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, in the Makers’ Space. Kits will be available for kids to come in and make their project. (There is a total of 16 kits). This is a free program for children. Small children may require parental assistance. Contact Billie at 574-893-3200 with any questions.
Still Time To Get To Milford for Food Truck Friday
Meet Milford’s “Food Truck Friday” is underway on Main Street and there’s still time to attend. The October edition of the monthly event will continue until 8 p.m. and features more than a dozen food trucks, with offerings ranging from deserts to entire meals. Tonight’s activities...
Create Autumn In Your Home With WCPL
Have you noticed that art for sale in stores and at art fairs has changed over the course of the last month?. Orange, black, purple and neon green have taken over the pastels and light of summer paintings and signs. Instead of being in the background, orange vegetables have appeared on front stoops. Dried flora is suddenly adorning doors and walls.
Fourth In A Series: Jack Vampner, The Entertainer
WARSAW — For 20 years, in the early part of the century, John (Jack) Vampner, of 919 Sheridan Road, lived a life colored with grease paint. Save as a spectator, the average individual knows little of the excitement of the entertainment world. Jack, as he is called by his friends, appeared on stage at a time when one specialty was not enough. You had to have a number of accomplishments: juggling, singing, dancing – or you couldn’t make the grade as an entertainer. His wife, Wilma, to whom he has been married 46 years, come October, knows what it is to stay at home and wait, or travel the one-night stand circuit with her husband.
Former KCH CEO Donates Seven Sculptures To Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw is getting seven new sculptures thanks to a former Kosciusko Community Hospital CEO. At its meeting on Friday, Oct. 21, the Warsaw Board of Works and Safety accepted the art donation from Milton Holmgrain. “I met with the (Warsaw) Public Arts Commission two nights ago and...
Terry Roberts — UPDATED
Terry L. Roberts, 69, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in his home in Warsaw. Born Sept. 21, 1953, he was the son of Oliver and Janet Roberts. Terry was a 1972 graduate of Warsaw Community High School. On April 21, 1979, he was united in marriage to Karen McCann, and together they have spent over 42 years. Terry worked as a polisher at Zimmer for 38 years before his retirement in 2013.
Spooktakular In Warsaw Set For Oct. 28
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the City of Warsaw and the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, will host Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 on Friday, Oct. 28. Costume contest registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, downtown trick-or-treating will be from 6-7 p.m....
Lutheran Kosciusko Reminds Women To Schedule Mammograms
WARSAW — The team at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital reminds women to schedule their annual breast cancer screening because early detection means life-saving treatment can begin right away. Breast cancer makes up 30 percent of all new female cancer cases in the U.S. annually. Fortunately, a screening mammogram can help...
Local Duo Receives Honors For Musical Work
ROCHESTER — “I met Claudia at the Country Music Jam in Silver Lake,” stated Buddy Eugene, Rochester. “We sang a couple songs together and something just clicked.”. Little did they know on that evening 10 years ago they would form the award-winning country music singing duo, Buddy Eugene & Claudia.
Nathan Max Faulkner
Nathan Max Faulkner, 66, Bourbon, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Plymouth, to Max and Phyllis (Neidig) Faulkner. He graduated from Triton High School in Bourbon in 1974 and then spent a year studying at Purdue University. He attended Jackson College of Ministries in Mississippi, graduating in 1978, majoring in theology and music. Back in Bourbon, he worked for R.R. Donnelley/LSC Communications for 30 years, retiring in 2020. Nathan did a nine-month stint in Germany with his sister in church work. For several years, he took time off from employment and went to Belize to be involved in missions work there.
Charles H. Foster
Charles “Chuck” H. Foster, 94, Mishawaka, died Oct. 21, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 5, 1927. On June 12, 1971, he married Patricia (Pat) Brennan; she survives. Chuck is also survived by his daughters, Pamela VanRie (Wally), Anderson, Julie Moss (Randy), Zionsville, Cathy...
Judith ‘Judy’ Ann Puckett
Judith “Judy” Ann Puckett, 78, Winona Lake, died at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born Aug. 30, 1944. She married Lee J. Puckett Feb. 28, 1964; he preceded her in death. She will be lovingly remembered by her son,...
Rosetta Kuhns
Rosetta Kuhns, 61, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence in Plymouth. She was born Oct. 16, 1961. She is survived by four brothers, Ivan Ray (Norma) Kuhns, Bremen, Levi Jay (Mary) Kuhns, Shipshewana, LaMar (Lorene) Kuhns, Bremen and Homer (Clara) Kuhns, Plymouth; three sisters, Lorene Borkholder, Middlebury, Carol (Paul) Graber, Argos and Freida (Keith) Abbott, Sheridan, Ill.; and a brother-in-law, Devon Schwartz, Etna Green.
Charles Richard ‘Dick’ Drubert
Charles Richard “Dick” Drubert, 80, Tippecanoe, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in his home in Tippecanoe. Dick was born Oct. 21, 1941. He married Beverly Crauder on May 3, 1973, and she preceded him in death. Dick is survived by his daughters, Debra (Kevin) Lockhart, Fort Wayne, Doreen...
New Gabe’s Store In Warsaw Open For Business
WARSAW — The new Gabe’s store in Warsaw is in the midst of a soft opening. The clothing store, which also carries items for the home, opened for business earlier this week after extensive renovations to the building where Carson’s was previously located. The store’s grand opening...
Marjorie M. ‘Marge’ Nordman
Marjorie M. “Marge” Nordman, 94, North Manchester, died Oct. 19, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. The eldest of four children, Marge was born Sept. 29, 1928, in Mentone, to Henry Irvin and Thelma Lorena (McFarland) Lockridge. As the oldest of four children, Marge learned a sense...
Koweba Sue Malik
Koweba Sue Malik, 56, Liberty Mills, died Oct. 19, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Suzie was born April 24, 1966. She is survived by her mother, Frances Brown, North Manchester; companion of 24 years, Ted Nancy, Liberty Mills; daughters, Star Malik, Claypool, Lisa Hall, North Manchester, Cassie Coram, Peru and Nikki Carpenter; sons, Zachariah (Ellie Penning) Burk, Claypool, Chris Nance, North Manchester, Phoenix Goad, Liberty Mills, Matthew Schutz, Peru, Dominik Schutz, Ligonier and Scott Dingess, Silver Lake; sisters, Robin Corn and Lola France; brothers, Charles Burk III, Randy (Carolyn) France, Rocky (Charlotte) France, Russell (Kim) France and Richard (Marvin) France; and two grandchildren.
Maria Stapleton — UPDATED
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born April 14, 1964. She was married to Edgar “Ed” Stapleton for over 35 years; he survives in Warsaw. She is also survived by two daughters, Ashley Stapleton, Somerset, Ky. and Whitney...
Marilyn E. Peter — PENDING
Marilyn E. Peter, 86, formerly of Rochester, died at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
