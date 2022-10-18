Bristol mayor, police thank community for support as town carries on through tragic deaths of two police officers

As Bristol carries on following the tragic deaths of two of its police officers on Oct. 12, its mayor and its police department are offering thanks to the community for an outpouring of support and adopting the motto “Bristol strong.”

In a post on its Facebook page Monday night, Bristol Police said the department is “so appreciative of the support our community has shown us honoring Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy, and Officer Alec Iurato. This amazing support has come from all across the United States. Due to the overwhelming generosity, support, and love from you we are looking to thank you each individually.”

The post, with the bristolstrong hashtag, listed an email address for Officer Katherine Verillo, katherineverillo@bristolct.gov , who will be coordinating well wishes.

Commenters on the post said the thanks was not needed and echoed their gratitude for the department’s work.

“The PD thanks us every day keeping us safe,” one commenter said. “Officer Iurato took out a crazy man, while injured with ONE shot to protect the community. That is THE true definition of a hero! I’m honored to live in a town with such heroism.”

“I firmly believe no thanks are necessary here,” said another. “We didn’t do it for recognition. It was out of love, respect and appreciation for our officers. We are a grateful community. Heartbroken but grateful.”

Another noted their family had offered support and would continue to do so.

“We as a family have donated to both funds, and my sons made cards at school, and we actually got to see one of them on the news. We don’t need thanks, because it’s US who owe YOU. YOU ALL are heroes everyday, and whatever we can do to help the heroes who help us all is what’s right. We all appreciate you, and we’re all here for you. Right behind you where we belong,” they said.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano in a Tuesday morning Facebook update opened with “Bristol strong” as a greeting and also remarked on the flood of support for Bristol police.

Caggiano urged residents to take care of themselves through this difficult time. He noted he, like many others, hasn’t been sleeping well and so went out for a morning run.

While on his run he was heartened to see so many blue lights in support of the town’s officers, he said.

“Thank you everyone for your continued support. People are reaching out from all over,” he said.

He noted that several fundraising events had been set up to help the officers’ families and one, created by Bristol Officer Conor Hogan at FundtheFirst.com , is approaching $250,000. Caggiano suggested everyone send the fundraiser to 10 friends across the country to reach the goal.

Services for the officers will be Wednesday for Hamzy and DeMonte will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.

Walk-through calling hours for Hamzy will be held on Wednesday from 12 to 8 p.m. at the Lyceum Banquet Hall at 181 Main Street in Terryville, according to his obituary posted on the Scott Funeral Home’s website. Parking will be located at the Terryville Fairgrounds at 171 Town Hill Road, and shuttles will be available.

Caggiano warned those who will attend the service for Hamzy that it will be a somber event, “not be like a regular wake that you’re used to.

“Alex was a member of the emergency response team and this is almost like military honors for them and him lying in state,” Caggiano said. “You will come through the line and the family will be there but they will be kind of behind ropes and the family asked that here is no photography, no cameras, no fanfare, just paying our final respects to a fallen hero.”

A private wake service will be held on Thursday in North Haven for DeMonte, according to Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano in a Facebook video Monday .

A joint funeral service for Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, will be held at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford at 11 a.m. on Friday. Members of the community who want to attend are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.

DeMonte and Hamzy were fatally shot multiple times responding to a domestic disturbance call on the night of Oct. 12. Fellow Bristol Officer Alec Iurato was injured in the shooting and fired the fatal shot that killed the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher.