Elton John Cancels Houston Show After Astros Advance In MLB Playoffs
Houston, it's time to say "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."
Elton John has canceled the Houston date for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour," scheduled for November 4 at Minute Maid Park. Why? The Houston Astros have advanced in the MLB Playoffs.
Should the Astros make it to the World Series, Game 6 would be scheduled for the same day as the " Tiny Dancer " singer's concert. "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by this news," the Houston Astros said in a news release .
Unfortunately, this show won't be rescheduled. All tickets will be refunded or provided at point of purchase by November 18. However, Elton John still has a show scheduled for October 29 at San Antonio's Alamodome — so you'll be able to get your "Rocketman" fix.
If you have any questions, contact tickethelp@astros.com .
Here's a look at the rest of the North American tour dates for the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour":
- October 21-22: Vancouver, BC, Canada
- October 29: San Antonio
- November 1: Las Vegas
- November 9: San Diego
- November 11-12: Phoenix
- November 17-20: Los Angeles
