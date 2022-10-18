Read full article on original website
Related
Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs
A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online
A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
Woman spends days in hospital after dog accidentally pooped on her face while she was asleep
A woman and her beloved dog became a lot closer in the most unexpected way. Amanda Gommo, 51, was taking an afternoon nap when her chihuahua, Belle became ill and had diarrhoea. The mum-of-three was asleep with her mouth open top and tailing with Belle who accidentally did a poo...
KDRV
Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
Heartbreaking story of killer whale named Hugo who ‘killed himself’ by repeatedly ramming head against tank
HUGO the killer whale was said to have been so unhappy in his captivity at an aquarium that he slammed his head into the wall of his tank until he died. The orca suffered a brain aneurysm after repeatedly ramming against the edge of his enclosure in a case often cited by animal rights activists as proof whales should not be kept at sea parks.
Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District
A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
Upworthy
Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him
People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
DA: Hoarder charged after 300 animals rescued from NY home
MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities rescued nearly 300 rabbits, birds and other animals from a filthy home in New York and charged a self-help book author with cruel confinement of animals, prosecutors announced. “Operation Open Cage” started Oct. 1 when investigators were contacted by animal control officers who reported a hoarding situation in the hamlet of Miller Place on Long Island, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said. Officers wearing hazardous material suits found a total of 118 rabbits, 150 birds, 15 cats, seven tortoises, three snakes and several mice living among filth, many surrounded by their own feces and urine and covered with cockroaches, the district attorney said. The owner of the home, Karin Keyes, 51, was charged with multiple counts of cruel confinement of animals. She’s a social worker and the author of a self-published book titled “Journey Into Awareness: Reclaiming Your Life.” Information on Keyes’ attorney wasn’t available. A phone message was left at a number listed for her.
Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah
More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada. The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.
Nearly 60 animals rescued from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, filthy conditions in Richmond
The animal rescue said despite an already full shelter, its crews performed a "life-saving mission" last week, removing 19 dogs, 33 cats, a rabbit, turtle, pot belly pig and a raccoon from what photos depict as filthy conditions at a location in the city.
'Chewed Her up Bad': Bear Hunted Down Woman in Rare Predatory Attack
One of the women attacked in British Columbia, Canada, underwent six hours of surgery for injuries to her arms, head, back and ear.
Pregnant Doe Is Hit By A Truck, Gives Birth On Impact, & Both Fawns Miraculously Survive
Nature is sometimes a weird balancing act between the tragic and the miraculous. Take a place like Yellowstone National Park, for instance. Just bursting with life and natural beauty, the place is a miracle in itself. An incredible reflection of God’s creation. But then on the other hand… life in Yellowstone is brutal.
pethelpful.com
Video of Puppy Rescued From One of the 'Worst Puppy Mills' in Missouri Is a Huge Wake-Up Call
TikTok user @greatplainsspca, a no-kill animal shelter out of Kansas City, Missouri, recently shared a clip that has us heartbroken. The shelter was, luckily, able to step in and help five dogs that were saved from one of the worst puppy mills in Missouri. But the video also serves as a wake-up call.
Veterinarian Charged After Son Films Him Allegedly Abusing Their Dog
Deputies say the Michigan man was filmed "yelling" and "physically putting his hands" on a German Shepherd.
Woman left in hysterics after dad catches 'multi-legged creature' in the bathroom
A mum says she was left in hysterics when she came home to discover her dad had hunted down and 'trapped' a creature lurking in her bathroom, only for it to turn out to be something much less scary. Jen Robinson's dad, Pete Robinson, had popped over to fix a...
Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’
A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
Cheetah savages ‘careless’ teen in safari park after he walked into enclosure & was saved by ‘hero’ worker
A CHEETAH has savaged a "careless" teen in a safari park after he walked into the enclosure and was saved by a "hero" worker. The absent-minded male student was visiting Beekse Bergen Safari Park in the Netherlands when he and two pals wandered off the walking path intended to keep visitors safe.
pethelpful.com
Video of Foster Dog Who Won't Stop Crying After Being Dumped by His Owners Is Just Heartbreaking
We will never be able to understand pet owners who dump their animals at a shelter. Sometimes there are circumstances beyond their control that prevent them from keeping their pets, but other times they simply don't care about their pets anymore. One dog was the victim of a surrender at a shelter and his reaction is heartbreaking.
Senior Dog in Shelter for 7 Years Is Looking for a Pet Parent Who 'Will Take the Time' to Bond
Leroy is looking for a pet parent who is patient like him. The 12-year-old dog moved into Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in Canada from an overcrowded shelter in Miami in 2015, Stephanie Munro, a dog handler with Dog Tales, told PEOPLE. For the past seven years, Leroy has patiently...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1005M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0