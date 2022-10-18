HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Ben Rhodes became the final drivers to punch their tickets to the NASCAR Truck Series finale next month when Ty Majeski, already in the title race, won after Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The drivers rounded out the championship-deciding final four on points. Majeski had claimed the first berth for ThorSport Racing with his first-career Truck Series win in Bristol last month. “I feel like we’ve been one of the four strongest trucks throughout the back half of this season,” Majeski said. “I feel really good about where our team is at. We put a full-fledged effort in for this race, but our focus has been on Phoenix since we won Bristol.” Zane Smith, the championship runner up the past two years, finished second.

