NASCAR truck finale set after Saturday's race in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Ben Rhodes became the final drivers to punch their tickets to the NASCAR Truck Series finale next month when Ty Majeski, already in the title race, won after Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The drivers rounded out the championship-deciding final four on points. Majeski had claimed the first berth for ThorSport Racing with his first-career Truck Series win in Bristol last month. “I feel like we’ve been one of the four strongest trucks throughout the back half of this season,” Majeski said. “I feel really good about where our team is at. We put a full-fledged effort in for this race, but our focus has been on Phoenix since we won Bristol.” Zane Smith, the championship runner up the past two years, finished second.
Japan’s Kao Miura leads after short program at Skate America
Norwood, Mass. — Kao Miura took advantage of the withdrawal of Japanese countryman Yuma Kagiyama, along with an uncharacteristic fall by American rival Ilia Malinin, to take the lead after the short program at Skate America on Friday night. The 17-year-old Miura landed a big opening quad salchow-triple toe...
American driver Sargeant on verge of F1 seat in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An American driver is closing in on Formula One. Williams reserve driver Logan Sargeant will get a seat for the 2023 season if he earns enough Super License points to qualify, team boss Jost Capito said Saturday ahead of the United States Grand Prix. That would make him the first American driver on the grid since Alexander Rossi in 2015. And he would join the series at a time when it is booming in the U.S. The announcement occurred on the same day ESPN and F1 announced a new three-year broadcast rights deal. The promotion announcement surprised the paddock, but if the 21-year-old Sargeant suddenly felt the hopes of a nation on his slender shoulders, it was hard to tell.
