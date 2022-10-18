ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Cocker Spaniel Protecting Puppy From Telling-Off Leaves Internet Laughing

By Sophie Lloyd
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A dog standing up for his new puppy sibling has the internet in hysterics.

In a video shared to TikTok on September 29 by user @sammurr0214 Levi the cocker spaniel can be seen jumping in to defend his tiny sister Olive, who is being told off for shredding a paper towel.

TikTokers loved Levi and his big-brother energy, with the clip receiving 8.8 million views and more than 2 million likes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RKAs_0idf5wwr00
A stock photo of a golden Labrador puppy with a sad expression on its face. TikTok users were impressed with Levi's attempts to protect his puppy sister. gurinaleksandr/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It'll be no surprise to dog owners, but a 2021 study found that puppies were more likely to chew household objects than adult dogs. Items most likely to be destroyed by puppies included beds and resting places, as well as soft objects such as pillows.

Ali Smith—dog trainer as well as CEO and founder of Rebarkable—said it's not always easy for older dogs to bond with a new puppy due to their hyperactive nature.

"Older dogs, especially if they struggle with things like arthritis and may be in pain, can absolutely find young, exuberant and energetic puppies very, very difficult," she told Newsweek.

However, there are things owners can do to help them bond, such as taking your dog to meet the puppy before it moves into your home.

"Don't just fling them together and 'let them sort it out,'" Smith said. "It's one of the most problematic decisions that can be made.

@sammurr0214

I think it’s safe to say he loves her #cockerspanielsoftiktok #puppylove #puppiesoftiktok #cockerspanielpuppy #fyp

♬ original sound - Levi & Olive

"Instead, make sure to advocate for both puppy and the older dog. Puppies don't yet have manners, and sometimes can be too demanding of your older dog, physically.

"Sometimes, our older dogs can over-play with a young puppy, and push them further than they should.

"Both instances need dog parents to step in before it escalates and settle the situation—much like with kids!"

To make the transition easier, Smith recommends separate mealtimes and special treats, as well as ensuring your older dog has some time and space alone.

In the clip, @sammurr0214 can be heard asking Olive and Levi which one of them is responsible for the chewing incident.

"Who did this right here?" he says while walking towards the two suspicious-looking canines.

"You?" he asks accusingly while pointing his finger at Levi, before moving on to Olive.

"You did it, huh," he says while wagging his finger at the tiny pup, who seems to have no idea what is going on. "You're bad."

Suddenly, Levi jumps forward, putting his paw on his owner's hand and pushing it out of the way. He then looks up at sammur0214 and barks, while seemingly giving him a warning look.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the darling duo, with user lily demanding "more posts of them."

"'Your Honor, my client is innocent" commented Cache_Error_Loading. "Their only sin is being too cute!"

"BETTER LEAVE THE BABY ALONE!!!" warned toetiewamie.

"'I will NOT let you slander my child,'" said Kev.

"He really said 'Excuse me Sr, we don't point fingers in this house," joked Belem Jimenez.

While Tiffany wrote "This is waaayyy too cute."

Newsweek has reached out to @sammurr0214 for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him

People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
Newsweek

Labrador Demanding Kisses From Dad in the Middle of DIY Job Melts Hearts

A cute video of a dog demanding kisses from their owner has proven yet again that dogs are hilarious and has gone viral on TikTok with over 3.6 million views. In the video, Layla, a silver Labrador, is sitting next to what appears to be her owner while he is studying the instructions for making a piece of furniture. TikTok user @layla.the.silver.lab posted the video with the caption: "When kisses are more important than putting together a silly bench..."
Newsweek

Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video

A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real

Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
Newsweek

Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online

A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
Ingram Atkinson

Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled

What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
iheart.com

Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning

Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog's Hilariously Rude Way of Asking for Treats Is Going Beyond Viral

Look your dog might be your best friend, but that doesn't mean they always mind their manners. In fact, sometimes they're like one dog, who's gone viral for the impolite way she asked her mama for a treat. Don't worry though, she took her pup's sass in stride. Apparently Sapphire...
Newsweek

Cat 'Aghast' After Hearing a Human Meowing Has Internet in Stitches

Ever wish you could speak in a language your pet could truly understand? One man seems to have cracked cat communication in a viral video shared online on Thursday. Shared on Reddit's popular r/aww forum, the video was reposted by u/MorgrainX but the original poster has not so far been discovered.
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing to Wake Up in Bed Delights Internet

A video on TikTok has people cooing over a golden retriever puppy in a clip with over 4.7 million views. In the video, which has over 630,000 likes, Bradley, a golden retriever, can be seen tucked up in bed with a teddy bear, while his owner walks toward him saying, "Wakey, wakey it's time for school. Come on wake up" as he shakes him gently, even lifting his paws up as Bradley plays dead and refuses to open his eyes.
Newsweek

Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts

One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pethelpful.com

Great Dane's Reaction to Mom Not Being Ready for Bed Is Just Pitiful

Being a parent is exhausting! At the end of a long day, sometimes, all you wanna do is pour yourself your beverage of choice and put your feet up and binge watch your favorite TV show. And sometimes, well, our kids just ain't having it. And sometimes, that involves our fur kids.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1005M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy