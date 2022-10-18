Cocker Spaniel Protecting Puppy From Telling-Off Leaves Internet Laughing

A dog standing up for his new puppy sibling has the internet in hysterics.

In a video shared to TikTok on September 29 by user @sammurr0214 Levi the cocker spaniel can be seen jumping in to defend his tiny sister Olive, who is being told off for shredding a paper towel.

TikTokers loved Levi and his big-brother energy, with the clip receiving 8.8 million views and more than 2 million likes.

It'll be no surprise to dog owners, but a 2021 study found that puppies were more likely to chew household objects than adult dogs. Items most likely to be destroyed by puppies included beds and resting places, as well as soft objects such as pillows.

Ali Smith—dog trainer as well as CEO and founder of Rebarkable—said it's not always easy for older dogs to bond with a new puppy due to their hyperactive nature.

"Older dogs, especially if they struggle with things like arthritis and may be in pain, can absolutely find young, exuberant and energetic puppies very, very difficult," she told Newsweek.

However, there are things owners can do to help them bond, such as taking your dog to meet the puppy before it moves into your home.

"Don't just fling them together and 'let them sort it out,'" Smith said. "It's one of the most problematic decisions that can be made.

@sammurr0214 I think it’s safe to say he loves her #cockerspanielsoftiktok #puppylove #puppiesoftiktok #cockerspanielpuppy #fyp ♬ original sound - Levi & Olive

"Instead, make sure to advocate for both puppy and the older dog. Puppies don't yet have manners, and sometimes can be too demanding of your older dog, physically.

"Sometimes, our older dogs can over-play with a young puppy, and push them further than they should.

"Both instances need dog parents to step in before it escalates and settle the situation—much like with kids!"

To make the transition easier, Smith recommends separate mealtimes and special treats, as well as ensuring your older dog has some time and space alone.

In the clip, @sammurr0214 can be heard asking Olive and Levi which one of them is responsible for the chewing incident.

"Who did this right here?" he says while walking towards the two suspicious-looking canines.

"You?" he asks accusingly while pointing his finger at Levi, before moving on to Olive.

"You did it, huh," he says while wagging his finger at the tiny pup, who seems to have no idea what is going on. "You're bad."

Suddenly, Levi jumps forward, putting his paw on his owner's hand and pushing it out of the way. He then looks up at sammur0214 and barks, while seemingly giving him a warning look.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the darling duo, with user lily demanding "more posts of them."

"'Your Honor, my client is innocent" commented Cache_Error_Loading. "Their only sin is being too cute!"

"BETTER LEAVE THE BABY ALONE!!!" warned toetiewamie.

"'I will NOT let you slander my child,'" said Kev.

"He really said 'Excuse me Sr, we don't point fingers in this house," joked Belem Jimenez.

While Tiffany wrote "This is waaayyy too cute."

