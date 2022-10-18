Read full article on original website
Related
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion
On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
Iran protests trigger solidarity rallies in Europe, US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds rallied in Washington and tens of thousands in Berlin on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that country’s morality police. On the...
Video of Hu Jintao Pulled From CCP Congress 'Chilling': Ex-NATO Commander
James Stavridis on Saturday also described the video of China's ex-president being removed as "Orwellian."
U.S. Should 'Publicly Shame' Iran for Russia Meddling: Former Army Major
The U.S. should punish Iran for supplying and facilitating Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets, a military expert and former U.S. Army Major has told Newsweek. Ukraine first reported an attack by the Iranian-supplied Shahed-136 weapons on September 13 and they reportedly wreaked havoc on Monday in the Kyiv, Dnipro and Sumy regions.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1005M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0