ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Trump Endorsement Likely Won't Help Zeldin Despite Gaining Ground on Hochul

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Polls show Republican Lee Zeldin making up ground against Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul, but one pollster said former President Donald Trump's endorsement won't change the trajectory of the race.

The GOP representative from New York's First Congressional District is down 11 points to Hochul, 52 percent to 41 percent, according to a new Siena College poll of likely New York state voters.

Zeldin, who is attempting to become the state's first Republican to win the governor's seat in two decades, was down 17 points three weeks ago.

The newest poll was conducted between October 12 and 14 and surveyed 707 voters by phone. The margin of error is +/- 4.9 percentage points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sH4p6_0idf5g4T00
Representative Lee Zeldin participates in the annual Columbus Day Parade, the largest in the country, on October 10, 2022, in New York City. Zeldin was recently endorsed for governor by former President Donald Trump, though one pollster said it will likely have no impact due to the current state of New York politics. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"[Zeldin] is a great and brilliant lawyer who was a 'must see' for others in Congress when they had a complex legal problem that was holding up legislation," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. "Lee was strong on the Border, Crime, our great Military & Vets (like few others!), and fought hard to protect our 2nd Amendment, and succeeded. Lee Zeldin is a WINNER who GOT THINGS DONE."

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg told Newsweek that the bright spot in Zeldin's poll advances is his solidification of Republican support, up four points since last month to 81 percent statewide.

However, Trump's Republican support statewide is 77 percent, lower than Zeldin's. That is why Greenberg doesn't see the endorsement helping "in any way."

"Donald Trump has never been popular in his home state of New York—not since before he was president, while he was president or after he was president," Greenberg said. "Sixty-one percent view him unfavorably....I'm not sure how Trump necessarily helps [Zeldin] with Republicans. It certainly won't help Zeldin with trying to increase Democratic support."

New York is also still a liberal-heavy state, Greenberg said, pointing to how George Pataki was the last GOP gubernatorial candidate to win in 1994 against three-term incumbent Democrat Mario Cuomo. No presidential candidate has carried New York since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Whereas Democrats used to hold about a 5-to-3 voter advantage, that ratio has increased to well over 2-to-1, he added. GOP voter enrollment is 22 percent statewide.

"New York has long been blue but it's getting bluer....In fact, 23 percent of the enrolled voters are independent," Greenberg said. "There are more independent voters than there are Republicans. So, Republicans start with a huge statewide climb. In order to win, they obviously have to win the overwhelming share of Republicans."

While Zeldin holds a nine-point lead against Hochul among independents, 49 percent to 40 percent, Greenberg said the only way he can pull off the upset is if Zeldin cuts into Hochul's grasp on Democratic voters.

"A Republican cannot win statewide if they are not getting 50 percent of independents and 10 percent of Democrats," Greenberg said. "It's just virtually, mathematically impossible.

"Three weeks is a long time in politics....There's still a long way to go to be able to be in contention to win the race. He's got a monumental task in front of him."

Hochul, who took over for embattled former Governor Andrew Cuomo, was not elected but enjoys the "perks" of an incumbent, Greenberg said. She also has a large war chest and "seems to be in a strong position."

The Hochul campaign blasted Trump's endorsement of Zeldin, linking Zeldin's text messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election. That was revealed by the January 6 Committee, the formation of which Zeldin voted against.

"Lee Zeldin's aspirations to be Donald Trump's number one ally are never ending," Hochul campaign spokesman Jerrel Harvey said. "Zeldin's text messages with Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reveal that he played a central role in the former president's concerted effort to throw out the 2020 presidential election results.

"Zeldin's record is already dangerous and disqualifying, and these new revelations show the extent of his involvement in pushing Donald Trump's baseless conspiracy theories."

Other major New York races in Siena's polling show Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer leading Republican Joe Pinion 57 percent to 37 percent; Democratic Attorney General Letitia James ahead of Republican Michael Henry 51 percent to 40 percent; and Democratic State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli with a big lead over Republican Paul Rodriguez, 54 percent to 30 percent.

Newsweek reached out to the Hochul and Zeldin campaigns for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Ron DeSantis Supporters Are Freaking Out Over His Recent Appearance With Joe Biden

Joe Biden may have gotten some people talking during a hot mic moment while visiting Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, but it was Governor Ron DeSantis who stole the show according to his supporters. While introducing the commander in chief, the state leader was photographed behind a lectern emblazoned with the presidential seal, which got folks talking (via New York Post).
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field

Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans. Trump shared his opinions about his former ally to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, whom he spoke to in an on-the-record capacity three times as part of the research for her new book: Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America. Haberman shared details of those conversations in an article for the Atlantic published Sunday, in which the former president claimed credit for DeSantis winning the GOP gubernatorial nomination back in 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Can Trump run again in the 2024 election?

Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18-months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.Mr Trump has not stopped fundraising since moving from Washington DC to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, amassing a war chest of well over $100m with which he can help boost Republicans who backed his “Big Lie”...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mary Trump Thinks Trump Will Seek ‘Revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if He Runs Again

In a Friday episode of her podcast, Mary Trump enthusiastically agreed that it seemed her uncle, former President Donald Trump, would pursue another term in office if only to “take revenge” on the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “But he’s [Ron’s] flourishing and Trump’s in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he’s got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge,” Trump’s guest, political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said in the most recent episode of The Mary Trump Show, describing how the conservative party leader’s election denial efforts are creating an opportunity for future, mini-Trumps to defraud voters and claim future elections. “Yes, I was going to ask you that. So I’m glad you went there!,” Mary Trump responded.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump — who once endorsed DeSantis as his 'great friend' — slams the 'ungrateful' Florida governor, saying 'I made him,' report says

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis haven't spoken in months, The Washington Post reported. Trump endorsed DeSantis during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign but hasn't campaigned for him this year. Privately, Trump now slams DeSantis as "ungrateful," telling advisers: "I made him," WaPo reported. Though former President Donald Trump vigorously campaigned in...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1005M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy