Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
New Halloween Horror Nights Tie Dye Jersey Available at Universal Orlando Resort
We’ve reached peak season for Halloween Horror Nights, and a new jersey has arrived at the Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk Orlando. Every Day is Halloween at Universal Studios Jersey-$65 This jersey is black on the top, orange on the bottom, and tie dye where the two colors...
WDW News Today
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Teaser Trailer and Character Posters Released
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” arrives in theaters on November 11, and a new teaser trailer has just been released. A new set of character posters has also debuted. Letitia Wright is reprising her role as Shuri. Tenoch Huerta is making his Marvel debut as Namor. Angela Basset returns as...
WDW News Today
White Guest Claims Another White Guest Struck Them with an ECV at Magic Kingdom Because of Racism
It seemed like just another Central Florida summer thunderstorm when guests at the Magic Kingdom sought shelter under an overhang at the theme park — a good place to hide from the rain. But tempers soon flared up in the close quarters. Susan, 68, from Indiana, tried to maneuver...
WDW News Today
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new limited release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Limited Release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ $54.99. The...
WDW News Today
Ashley Eckstein-Designed Star Wars ‘Guided by the Light’ Ears, Keychain, & Bottle Arrive at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Be still, young Padawans. New additions to the Ashley Eckstein-designed Guided by the Light series of “Star Wars” merchandise has arrived at Disneyland. Having first debuted at D23 Expo 2022, the line celebrates the light within all of us, and is intended to remind wearers to be “guided by the light” after two years in darkness.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Harmonious’ Barge Catches Fire at EPCOT
Following this evening’s performance of “Harmonious” at EPCOT, one of the barges has caught fire on World Showcase Lagoon. Twitter user @tim_beekman reported that the barge caught fire following this evening’s performance of “Harmonious” at EPCOT. The barge on fire appears to be one of the fireworks barges docked near the taco-shaped multimedia barges.
WDW News Today
Disney Genie+ Reaches $30 Per Person at Disneyland Resort
Disney Genie+ has reached its highest price ever at Disneyland Resort, where it is available for $30 per person today. Earlier this month, Genie+ was raised from $20 to “start at $25” per person, per day as Disney switched the service to variable pricing. This means the price can change day-by-day based on expected crowds.
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
WDW News Today
New ‘Coco’ Cushion & Youth Dress Debut at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love “Coco” as much as we do, then you’ll be thrilled about the new cushion and youth dress we found themed to the beloved Pixar movie at the Disneyland Resort!. “Coco” Marigold...
WDW News Today
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls New Haunted Mansion Film ‘Scary’ and ‘Funny’
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Halloween Ends” star Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about the new “Haunted Mansion” film scheduled to hit theaters on August 11, 2023. “I think they found the sweet spot of scary, funny, and adventure,” Curtis said. “You know, it’s cooking. I...
WDW News Today
‘Harmonious’ Barge Catches Fire, White Guest Claims Other White Guest Struck Them with an ECV Because of Racism, Showtimes Released for ‘Fantasmic!’ Return, & More: Daily Recap (10/21/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, October 21, 2022.
The Vegas Emo Festival "When We Were Young" Had To Cancel Its First Day, And The Fyre Fest Memes Are Unfortunately Already Rolling In
"We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news."
WDW News Today
Tenrec Hedgehog Mom Glitter Toaster Strudel Has Seven Babies at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Tenrec hedgehog mother Glitter Toaster Strudel gave birth to seven hoglets at Disney’s Animal Kingdom recently. Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment, shared photos of the babies on Instagram. Penning wrote:. Mom, Glitter Toaster Strudel, gave birth to seven lesser Madagascar tenrec hedgehogs...
WDW News Today
‘Celebrity Authentics’ Memorabilia Store Coming Soon to Universal CityWalk Hollywood
The glitz and glamour of Hollywood doesn’t have to end when you leave Universal Studios Hollywood for CityWalk, pretty soon there will be a new shop called Celebrity Authentics, dedicated to autographed celebrity memorabilia!. The shop is setting up in the former Sketchers location, next to Locker Room by...
WDW News Today
Metal Disney Visa Card Coming Soon, ‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ Coming to Magic Kingdom, Cool Wash Becomes Refreshment Station, and More: Daily Recap (10/20/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 20, 2022.
WDW News Today
Vault Collection 20th Anniversary Pullover and Sweatpants Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s been over a year since the Vault Collection debuted, and it still delivers plenty of nostalgia for Walt Disney World’s history. Two new pieces of apparel inspired by the 20th anniversary celebrations continue the fun!
WDW News Today
Grinchmas and Holiday Decorations Appear at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
While Universal Studios Florida is still in the height of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal’s Islands of Adventures have begun to deck the halls with holiday decor. Garland lines the canopy of the front entrance to the park. A large wreath with blue and gold ornaments hangs above the Defotos...
WDW News Today
First Christmas Garland of the Season Appears at Universal Studios Hollywood
Although we’re still knee-deep in Halloween Horror Nights here at Universal Studios Hollywood, the park is already prepping for the most wonderful time of the year! We spotted the first Christmas garland of the season already installed on some buildings at the park. The Palace Deli and Market already...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Vacation Club Holds First Halloween Meet & Treat at Disney’s BoardWalk
For a special Halloween experience, Disney Vacation Club members can attend a “Meet & Treat” at the Atlantic Dance Hall on Disney’s BoardWalk this month. We attended the first Halloween Meet & Treat on October 21. The event is for eligible Disney Vacation Club members with a...
WDW News Today
‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ to be Presented Instead of ‘Disney Enchantment’ During Christmas Week
During the week of Christmas, “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will replace “Disney Enchantment” nightly at Magic Kingdom. “Disney Enchantment,” which was recently updated, will continue to be presented through December 21 on nights without Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will be presented during the party through December 22.
Comments / 0