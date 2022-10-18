ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World

A new limited release "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Limited Release "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" MagicBand+ $54.99.
Ashley Eckstein-Designed Star Wars ‘Guided by the Light’ Ears, Keychain, & Bottle Arrive at Disneyland

New additions to the Ashley Eckstein-designed Guided by the Light series of "Star Wars" merchandise has arrived at Disneyland. Having first debuted at D23 Expo 2022, the line celebrates the light within all of us, and is intended to remind wearers to be "guided by the light" after two years in darkness.
BREAKING: ‘Harmonious’ Barge Catches Fire at EPCOT

Following this evening’s performance of “Harmonious” at EPCOT, one of the barges has caught fire on World Showcase Lagoon. Twitter user @tim_beekman reported that the barge caught fire following this evening’s performance of “Harmonious” at EPCOT. The barge on fire appears to be one of the fireworks barges docked near the taco-shaped multimedia barges.
Disney Genie+ Reaches $30 Per Person at Disneyland Resort

Disney Genie+ has reached its highest price ever at Disneyland Resort, where it is available for $30 per person today. Earlier this month, Genie+ was raised from $20 to “start at $25” per person, per day as Disney switched the service to variable pricing. This means the price can change day-by-day based on expected crowds.
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel

The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
New ‘Coco’ Cushion & Youth Dress Debut at Disneyland

If you love "Coco" as much as we do, then you'll be thrilled about the new cushion and youth dress we found themed to the beloved Pixar movie at the Disneyland Resort!.
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls New Haunted Mansion Film ‘Scary’ and ‘Funny’

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Halloween Ends" star Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about the new "Haunted Mansion" film scheduled to hit theaters on August 11, 2023. "I think they found the sweet spot of scary, funny, and adventure," Curtis said. "You know, it's cooking. I...
‘Harmonious’ Barge Catches Fire, White Guest Claims Other White Guest Struck Them with an ECV Because of Racism, Showtimes Released for ‘Fantasmic!’ Return, & More: Daily Recap (10/21/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, October 21, 2022.
Tenrec Hedgehog Mom Glitter Toaster Strudel Has Seven Babies at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Tenrec hedgehog mother Glitter Toaster Strudel gave birth to seven hoglets at Disney’s Animal Kingdom recently. Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment, shared photos of the babies on Instagram. Penning wrote:. Mom, Glitter Toaster Strudel, gave birth to seven lesser Madagascar tenrec hedgehogs...
Metal Disney Visa Card Coming Soon, ‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ Coming to Magic Kingdom, Cool Wash Becomes Refreshment Station, and More: Daily Recap (10/20/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Vault Collection 20th Anniversary Pullover and Sweatpants Debut at Walt Disney World

It's been over a year since the Vault Collection debuted, and it still delivers plenty of nostalgia for Walt Disney World's history. Two new pieces of apparel inspired by the 20th anniversary celebrations continue the fun!
‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ to be Presented Instead of ‘Disney Enchantment’ During Christmas Week

During the week of Christmas, “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will replace “Disney Enchantment” nightly at Magic Kingdom. “Disney Enchantment,” which was recently updated, will continue to be presented through December 21 on nights without Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will be presented during the party through December 22.

