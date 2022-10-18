Read full article on original website
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville football season ends with sectional quarterfinal loss to Bedford - North Lawrence
On Friday nights the Shelbyville Golden Bears football team works to overcome deficiencies as the program’s rebuild continues. Bigger, faster, stronger are words that can describe most opponents. But the Golden Bears have recovered their fight. It was evident in Friday’s sectional quarterfinal when Bedford - North Lawrence jumped...
shelbycountypost.com
Waldron to showcase 8-man football with jamboree-style event
Waldron High School’s 8-man football program will host a jamboree-style event Saturday then close out its inaugural season on Nov. 5 with a home game against Parkview Christian Academy from Yorkville, Illinois. The 8-man football programs at Irvington Prep, Rock Creek Academy and Waldron will compete Saturday in a...
shelbycountypost.com
Golden Bears prepare for unfamiliar foe in football postseason opener
Shelbyville’s wing-T offense caught fire Friday against Pendleton Heights in the final regular season game of the football season. The Golden Bears, with a revamped offensive line that did not feature a senior, racked up 314 yards of offense, but just one touchdown. That allowed the visiting Arabians to...
Cincinnati Basketball: Wes Miller reacts to recent preseason scrimmage at Ohio
With the regular season approaching, the Bearcats played a preseason exhibition at Ohio on Sunday to prepare for the upcoming campaign. According to multiple reports, the Bobcats secured a 79-72 win over Cincinnati in the recent closed scrimmage. David DeJulius and John Newman III each scored 12 points for the...
shelbycountypost.com
Fly the Coup ready for the Challenge Championships at Horseshoe Indianapolis
A lot of focus is being placed on the Grade 1 $269,627 Bank of America Challenge Championship Saturday during the Challenge Championships at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. World champion Danjer is headlining a field of 10 for the prestigious event, but one horse in the race will be vying for...
shelbycountypost.com
Kent D. Cherry, 61, of Waldron
Kent D. Cherry, 61, of Waldron, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at MHP Medical Center in Shelbyville. He was born August 29, 1961, in Shelbyville, the son of Harold and Marian J. “June” (Anderson) Cherry. On September 24, 1994, he married his wife of 28 years, Sharon Cox, and she survives.
Top 20 Indiana basketball players of all-time
We have now hit 20 days until the Indiana basketball season tips off against Morehead State on November 7th. As we hit the 20-day mark in our countdown, we will now reveal the Top 20 Hoosiers of all-time. Countdown Until Tip-off of the 2022-23 season. 0. Days. 0. Hours. 0.
shelbycountypost.com
AQHA Challenge Championship Night set for Saturday at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Five AQHA Bank of America Challenge Championships will lead an action-packed card for Quarter Horse racing Saturday at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. The five Graded Stakes races have been drawn and post positions are now assigned to the regional qualifiers in all divisions of the series. Leading the way in...
WISH-TV
84 marching bands to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– High school marching bands from around the country will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this Friday and Saturday. The Bands of America Super Regional Championship features 84 high school marching bands from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The bands are taking...
Four-Star 2023 UC Commit Reopens Recruitment
The wide receiver was UC's second-highest rated recruit.
thedailyhoosier.com
Dane Fife gave his thoughts on the 2022-23 IU basketball team on the Dan Dakich show
Former IU basketball player and assistant coach Dane Fife joined fellow former Hoosier guard and No. 11 Dan Dakich on his radio show yesterday. The pair discussed a wide ranged of topics including the outlook for IU basketball in 2022-23. Here were his thoughts on IU basketball this season. (Note:...
Indianapolis Recorder
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys” and beat on her chest.
What future Big 12 team is having the best season?
A look at how BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are doing halfway through the season.
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
eaglecountryonline.com
Franklin Co. Polling Locations
Know where to go for the general election on November 8. (Brookville, Ind.) – The Franklin County Elections Office has announced polling locations for the November 8 General Election. The polling places are as follows:. Batesville Church on Fire Ministries. 1170 N. State Rd. 229. Batesville, IN 47006. Bath...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana
Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
The outside group trying to influence Central Indiana School Board elections
On Wednesday, WRTV reported Free to Learn Coalition, national group, created a deceptive and unofficial school board candidate website for Carmel Clay's School Board Candidates.
WLWT 5
Youth football coach gunned down after practice remembered as mentor to kids
CINCINNATI — A youth football coach was gunned down in front of his team as they were leaving the fieldfrom practice in College Hill on Tuesday night. Jermaine Knox, 37, was known as “Coach Maine” in the community. He died at the scene in the 1700 block of Larch Avenue.
Centre Daily
Youth football coach fatally shot as practice lets out, Ohio cops say. ‘A cornerstone’
A shooting just after a youth football practice left a coach dead and another person injured, Ohio police said. Jermaine Knox, 37, was leaving the youth football practice he coached in College Park, Cincinnati, about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, WCPO reported. A person approached Knox and began shooting, Fox 19 reported, citing police.
shelbycountypost.com
Phyllis M. (McPherson) Tanner, age 79, of Greenfield
Phyllis M. (McPherson) Tanner, age 79, of Greenfield, passed away October 18, 2022, at Hancock Health. She was born August 26, 1943, in Greenfield to the late John A. and Mary (Stanley) McPherson Adams. Phyllis was a life-long Hancock County resident. She was raised in a large loving family and...
