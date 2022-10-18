ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

shelbycountypost.com

Waldron to showcase 8-man football with jamboree-style event

Waldron High School’s 8-man football program will host a jamboree-style event Saturday then close out its inaugural season on Nov. 5 with a home game against Parkview Christian Academy from Yorkville, Illinois. The 8-man football programs at Irvington Prep, Rock Creek Academy and Waldron will compete Saturday in a...
WALDRON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Golden Bears prepare for unfamiliar foe in football postseason opener

Shelbyville’s wing-T offense caught fire Friday against Pendleton Heights in the final regular season game of the football season. The Golden Bears, with a revamped offensive line that did not feature a senior, racked up 314 yards of offense, but just one touchdown. That allowed the visiting Arabians to...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Kent D. Cherry, 61, of Waldron

Kent D. Cherry, 61, of Waldron, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at MHP Medical Center in Shelbyville. He was born August 29, 1961, in Shelbyville, the son of Harold and Marian J. “June” (Anderson) Cherry. On September 24, 1994, he married his wife of 28 years, Sharon Cox, and she survives.
WALDRON, IN
FanSided

Top 20 Indiana basketball players of all-time

We have now hit 20 days until the Indiana basketball season tips off against Morehead State on November 7th. As we hit the 20-day mark in our countdown, we will now reveal the Top 20 Hoosiers of all-time. Countdown Until Tip-off of the 2022-23 season. 0. Days. 0. Hours. 0.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

AQHA Challenge Championship Night set for Saturday at Horseshoe Indianapolis

Five AQHA Bank of America Challenge Championships will lead an action-packed card for Quarter Horse racing Saturday at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. The five Graded Stakes races have been drawn and post positions are now assigned to the regional qualifiers in all divisions of the series. Leading the way in...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team

A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys” and beat on her chest.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Franklin Co. Polling Locations

Know where to go for the general election on November 8. (Brookville, Ind.) – The Franklin County Elections Office has announced polling locations for the November 8 General Election. The polling places are as follows:. Batesville Church on Fire Ministries. 1170 N. State Rd. 229. Batesville, IN 47006. Bath...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana

Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Phyllis M. (McPherson) Tanner, age 79, of Greenfield

Phyllis M. (McPherson) Tanner, age 79, of Greenfield, passed away October 18, 2022, at Hancock Health. She was born August 26, 1943, in Greenfield to the late John A. and Mary (Stanley) McPherson Adams. Phyllis was a life-long Hancock County resident. She was raised in a large loving family and...
GREENFIELD, IN

