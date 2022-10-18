Read full article on original website
Jamestown Man Charged with Burglary in Wal-Mart Shoplifting Incident
A Jamestown man is facing a felony charge following a shoplifting incident late Friday night at the Lakewood Wal-Mart. Lakewood-Busti Police were called to the store just after 11:00 PM and learned that a male subject had concealed several items inside a backpack and switched the price tags on numerous other items to ring up at a lower price. Officers stopped the man, identified as 31-year-old Jody Crissman II, who was allegedly found to be in possession of several open items which had not been paid for and were now non-sellable. Officers also learned that he had been restricted from the store in April 2017 for a similar incident and was now in the store unlawfully. Crissman was charged with a felony count of 3rd-degree burglary, as well as petit larceny and 4th-degree criminal mischief, and he was released with appearance tickets for Busti Town Court.
Domestic dispute leads to a DWI arrest and felony charges for Ripley man
Domestic dispute leads to a DWI arrest and felony charges for Ripley man. On October 12, 2022 at 9:59pm, Troopers out of SP Fredonia arrested William L. Leamer, 58 of Ripley, NY for two felonies: Criminal Contempt 1st degree and Criminal Mischief 3rd degree, as well as Criminal Mischief 4th degree and Driving While Intoxicated after a domestic-related incident with his wife.
Buffalo Police Arrest 3 People For Guns And Drugs
Officers with the Buffalo Police Department arrested three people for possessing guns and drugs. Police executed a search warrant on Duerstein Street in Buffalo. The three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were found during the search. Officers discovered small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. They also found a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high-capacity magazine and a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch, according to WIVB Channel 4.
3 charged, weapons recovered in Buffalo raid
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were recovered following the execution of a search warrant on Duerstein Street, Buffalo Police said. A loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high capacity magazine, a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch along with small quantities of fentanyl and cocaine were […]
Man arrested in drug bust on West 25th Street in Erie
An investigation that started in Millcreek Township has led to a drug bust in the 1400 block of West 25th Street. Detectives with the Millcreek Township Police Special Investigations Unit, City of Erie Police Vice Unit, and the Erie District Attorney Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday morning. Investigators report they found a […]
West Seneca man, police officer accused of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two West Seneca men, including a West Seneca police officer, were arraigned on charges of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. Authorities say that an investigation began after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package from China, addressed to 29-year-old Kurt Surprenant of West Seneca, that contained blank COVID-19 […]
Domestic Dispute Reported At Jamestown Police Headquarters
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old woman faces several charges following an alleged domestic dispute in the reception area of Jamestown Police headquarters. Officers charged Jamie Warner with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration following the incident on Thursday evening. While police were investigating the crime, Warner...
Buffalo man dead after one-vehicle accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a one-vehicle accident just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on William Street near Queen Street, Buffalo police said. A Chevrolet Silverado was heading eastbound on William Street when the vehicle struck a concrete railroad viaduct and sand barrels, investigators said. The vehicle came to a […]
Crack Cocaine, Heroin Seized Following Search in Millcreek Township
A large amount of drugs have been seized following the search of an address in Millcreek Township on Wednesday, according to police. Detectives in the Millcreek Township Police Vice Unit, Erie District Attorney's Drug Task Force and the City of Erie Police Vice Unit served the search warrant in the 1400 block of W. 25th St. around 8:45 a.m.
Cheektowaga man accused of killing estranged wife after domestic violence arrest
On October 5 Bennefield allegedly shot his estranged wife, 40-year-old Keaira Hudson, as she was sitting inside her vehicle in the area of Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue in Buffalo.
Victim Pulls Fire Alarm In Call For Help During Jamestown Fight
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown say a victim involved in a fight on the city’s northside pulled a fire alarm in a plea for help. The call came in to both Jamestown Police officers and firefighters just before 10 o’clock on Thursday night.
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
Police investigate explosion at multi-unit home on Poplar Street in Erie
An explosion blew out an entryway to a west Erie apartment house Tuesday evening. Erie Police are investigating the explosion that occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Detectives are working to figure out what kind of device was detonated. No one was injured, however, at least one person was inside […]
Two shot in overnight incident near College and Allen Streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot in an overnight incident, according to Buffalo police. Police say that it happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near College Street and Allen Street. Two males were struck in the leg area. They were both transported to ECMC and were both listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
Wyoming County man indicted following fatal home invasion
Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen announced Thursday that a Silver Springs man was arraigned on an indictment following a fatal assault during a home invasion.
Missing: Town of tonawanda Police looking for woman
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing person. Laurie A. Storms, 59, was last seen at her home in the Town of Tonawanda and is said to have left around 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. Storms has...
Buffalo police investigating two vehicle accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning. Just before 8:40 a.m., officers responded to South Park and Tifft Street where they say two vehicles were involved in an accident. They say one vehicle rolled over in the accident. A mother and child were transported to local […]
Williamsville man sentenced for harassment, co-defendant faces trial
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Williamsville man was sentenced to three-years probation Friday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Christian R. McCaffrey pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated harassment in the second d degree on Aug. 4, 2022. As part of his plea, he was issued a final no-contact order of […]
Jamestown Man Charged with Assault, Burglary After Spring Street Break-In
A Jamestown man faces a number of charges for allegedly breaking into the home of someone with an order of protection against him and assaulting a different person inside. Jamestown Police were called to an address on Spring Street shortly before 8:00 AM Saturday and found that 44-year-old Rashaun Smith had allegedly broken into the home and then restrained and assaulted the other person. Officers say Smith also choked the victim, causing injury. Police found Smith inside the building and arrested him without further incident, but later found a quantity of methamphetamine in his possession. He was charged with 1st-degree burglary, 3d-degree assault, 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. He is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail on $2,000 bail.
These Are The Top 5 Crimes West Seneca Police Responded To This Year
