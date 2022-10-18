A Jamestown man is facing a felony charge following a shoplifting incident late Friday night at the Lakewood Wal-Mart. Lakewood-Busti Police were called to the store just after 11:00 PM and learned that a male subject had concealed several items inside a backpack and switched the price tags on numerous other items to ring up at a lower price. Officers stopped the man, identified as 31-year-old Jody Crissman II, who was allegedly found to be in possession of several open items which had not been paid for and were now non-sellable. Officers also learned that he had been restricted from the store in April 2017 for a similar incident and was now in the store unlawfully. Crissman was charged with a felony count of 3rd-degree burglary, as well as petit larceny and 4th-degree criminal mischief, and he was released with appearance tickets for Busti Town Court.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO