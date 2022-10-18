Home buying should not be stressful, Realtor Karen LaPlant said. “It is a serious process, but it should be fun,” she said. LaPlant, 61, has been a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker Metro South in Festus for the last 17 years. She said one way she tries to relieve clients’ stress is by looking for potential problem areas they may not see in a home.

FESTUS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO