Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a houseCJ CoombsUnion, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Oct. 20-27
School play, 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Windsor High School auditorium, 949 Windsor Harbor Road, Imperial. Play: “Dr. Evil and a Basket of Kittens.”. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Speaker: Barb Kay. Cost: $6 members, $7 residents; $8 for others. Reservations: Ann, 636-938-6775.
myleaderpaper.com
Thelma L. Bradford, 93, formerly of De Soto
Thelma L. Bradford, 93, of Houston, Texas, formerly of De Soto, died Oct. 16, 2022, at Fountainwood at Lake Houston in Atascocita, Texas. Mrs. Bradford retired after teaching at Vineland Elementary School. She had taught at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School as well. She was the matriarch of the Bradford, Meadows, and Lewis families. Born March 19, 1929, in Sabula, she was the daughter of the late David Wesley and Pauline Mary (Lewis) Meadows.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto Goes Pink holds new Witching for a Cure festival
De Soto Goes Pink will hold its first Witching for a Cure festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, to raise funds for local women who have breast cancer. The festival will be held at 9:30 a.m. along De Soto’s Main Street from Miller Street to Amvets Drive. The event will run through the afternoon, organizer Linda Henry said.
myleaderpaper.com
Announcement confirms James Hardie Industries is coming to Crystal City
About 150 people, including state and local officials, gathered this morning, Oct. 20, in front of Crystal City Hall for an announcement that James Hardie Industries will build a 1.25 million-square-foot facility on and around the Festus Municipal Airport property. According to the James Hardie Industries website, the company, based...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man named to Jackson Hall of Fame
Former Herculaneum High teacher Allen Welker said he was happy to learn he would be inducted into the Jackson R-2 School District Hall of Fame. Welker, 86, of Festus is a 1955 Jackson High School graduate. He is scheduled to be inducted into the Jackson district hall of fame on Friday, Oct. 21, as part of the school’s homecoming activities.
myleaderpaper.com
Dragons turn in best season in a decade
Sometimes adding one player to a roster can make the difference in a breakthrough season. Freshman Ashley Theiss brought plenty of club experience to De Soto’s girls volleyball team, laden with veteran seniors, and the mix has boosted the Dragons (22-8) to their first 20-win season in 10 years. Just two years ago, De Soto sank to 1-20, but the record improved to 10-16-2 last year.
myleaderpaper.com
Exit Elite Realty - Crystal Schirmer
Crystal Schirmer of Exit Elite Realty believes experience is key for a real estate agent who is serving customers in the current market. The Festus-based agent, who works out of Exit Elite’s office at 1960 Richardson Road in Arnold, said while it is still a sellers’ market, someone putting their home on the market should no longer expect a high volume of offers that may drive up the price.
myleaderpaper.com
Coldwell Banker Realty - Karen LaPlant
Home buying should not be stressful, Realtor Karen LaPlant said. “It is a serious process, but it should be fun,” she said. LaPlant, 61, has been a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker Metro South in Festus for the last 17 years. She said one way she tries to relieve clients’ stress is by looking for potential problem areas they may not see in a home.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man suspected of stealing car in Arnold area
A 25-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a car from outside a home in the 2900 block of Highland House Villas Court southwest of Arnold. The Ford Fusion was valued at about $20,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The car was left unlocked with the keys inside...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold Police Officers Association to hold Pumpkin Run
The Arnold Police Officers Association’s Behind the Badge Pumpkin Run will return for its second year. The event is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in Arnold City Park on Bradley Beach Road off Jeffco Boulevard near the Meramec River. Participants may register for the race...
myleaderpaper.com
Meeting set for proposed Love’s truck stop
Herculaneum city officials have scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 25, to provide information about a proposed Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores facility on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way. The meeting is set from 7-8 p.m....
myleaderpaper.com
ReMax Best Choice
Broker Rhonda Overberg of ReMax Best Choice in Festus has chosen to showcase Realtor Bobbie Browne and his team. “The Overbergs are amazing to work for,” said Browne, 58, who has been in the business 10 years, the last eight with Best Choice. “They are very supportive.”. Browne...
myleaderpaper.com
JCAA cross country championships: Hawks unseat Tigers, end 15-year reign
The Hillsboro boys cross country team met their preseason expectations and ended the 15-year reign of Festus in the Jefferson County Activities Association championships Saturday. The Hawks had three of the top four runners and scored a Tiger-like 27 points to knock off second-place Festus (36) on its home course...
myleaderpaper.com
Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado
A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
myleaderpaper.com
Beyond the Backyard
Beyond the Backyard offers wide variety of outdoor shelters. Beyond the Backyard, with locations in Festus and Farmington, aims to meet all your outdoor shelter needs. The business offers portable buildings, pole barns, garages, carports, utility sheds, garden sheds, cabins, tiny homes, and other storage solutions. Jason and Shawna Gaither...
myleaderpaper.com
Heartland Realty - Patty Hammond
Broker-owner Patty Hammond said her Heartland Realty agency in De Soto is deeply involved in its community. “Community service remains very important to us,” she said of her business, 50 Jefferson Square. “I was born and raised here. We’ve been participating in De Soto church events and other community events, like the De Soto Fall Festival. I donate to P.R.I.D.E. De Soto. I donate and sponsor books for second graders at three local schools. I donate to several other community organizations.”
myleaderpaper.com
State Farm Insurance - Sandy Meurer
All homeowners should consider various types of insurance. State Farm Insurance agent Sandy Meurer urges first-time homebuyers and those who already own houses to protect their property as thoroughly as possible. Meurer, who has been in the business for 30 years – all with State Farm – said she can...
myleaderpaper.com
Main Key Realty - LeAnna Obermeyer
LeAnna Obermeyer of Main Key Realty has been buying and selling real estate for decades, but mostly as a part-time pursuit. “I bought my first house to flip at 19,” she said. With an education degree from Webster University, she went into teaching and got a real estate license...
myleaderpaper.com
Backbone Home
Backbone Home offers furnishings, furniture, gifts. Backbone Home will help make your house feel like your home, owner Corin Roth said. “If you can help create (that) feeling for people, it is a special thing,” she said. Corin said when her husband, co-owner Christian Roth, was in the Marine...
myleaderpaper.com
Gun, tools security cameras stolen from High Ridge home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 4400 block of Schumacher Road in High Ridge. A Ruger LCP pistol, power tools and two Blink security cameras were stolen. Altogether, the items were valued at $1,670, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim...
Comments / 0