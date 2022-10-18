Shelby Co. Commissioners approve culvert projects; parking soon near Annex 2

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Thursday morning as he walked across Hancock County Road 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield. Police said that 66-year-old Harvail Singh Dhillon stopped the semi truck he was driving in the middle turn lane of the road and was hit by another smaller truck as he walked across the westbound lane at approximately 6:45 a.m.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO