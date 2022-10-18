The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Dallas County poultry flock. According to state officials, the outbreak was identified Thursday as the first case of HPAI in an Iowa backyard or commercial flock since May 2. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says, “It is not unexpected that we would face additional highly pathogenic avian influenza challenges in Iowa given that the fall migration is underway, and many other states have recently announced confirmed cases. We continue to work with impacted producers, USDA, and other industry stakeholders to refine and implement our response plans to limit the spread of this virus. Enhanced biosecurity remains the best line of defense to protect animal health.” Flock owners are encouraged to take steps to prevent contact with wild birds and report any unusual illness or deaths in their flocks to state and federal officials. HPAI does not pose a public health concern at this time. Nearly 14 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds were euthanized in Iowa earlier this year to prevent bird flu’s spread.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO