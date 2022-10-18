Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
1380kcim.com
Iowa Department Of Agriculture Confirms HPAI In Dallas County Flock
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Dallas County poultry flock. According to state officials, the outbreak was identified Thursday as the first case of HPAI in an Iowa backyard or commercial flock since May 2. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says, “It is not unexpected that we would face additional highly pathogenic avian influenza challenges in Iowa given that the fall migration is underway, and many other states have recently announced confirmed cases. We continue to work with impacted producers, USDA, and other industry stakeholders to refine and implement our response plans to limit the spread of this virus. Enhanced biosecurity remains the best line of defense to protect animal health.” Flock owners are encouraged to take steps to prevent contact with wild birds and report any unusual illness or deaths in their flocks to state and federal officials. HPAI does not pose a public health concern at this time. Nearly 14 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds were euthanized in Iowa earlier this year to prevent bird flu’s spread.
1380kcim.com
Iowa Dept. Of Agriculture Begins Reporting Heating Fuel Prices
Iowa has been somewhat insulated from the recent jumps in fuel prices seen nationwide, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa. As of Wednesday, Oct. 19, the cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.63 across the state, an eight-cent decrease from last week but 51 cents higher than a year ago. The national average on Wednesday was down seven cents on the week to $3.85 per gallon. Retail diesel prices in Iowa climbed nine cents to a $5.14 per gallon average. Last year, a gallon of diesel averaged just $3.40. Current Iowa prices held below the national average of $5.32 per gallon. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has begun reporting weekly moves in the heating fuels markets with cooler months ahead. Propane was up one cent in Iowa to $1.94 per gallon, while home heating oil prices jumped 13 cents to $4.71 per gallon. Natural gas prices plunged $1.05 at the Henry Hub reporting site to $5.53 per MMbtu.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
kiwaradio.com
The reasons for rising farmland prices
IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
Early spike in RSV cases has Iowa healthcare providers concerned
A respiratory illness for kids is peaking early in Iowa and leading to more hospitalizations.
Minnesota Has Two Nuclear Power Facilities, South Dakota, Zero
Alternative forms of energy are in every state. Here in South Dakota, we source power from the sun and wind. Thanks to the waterways of the Missouri River hydroelectric power also provides a big portion of energy with its four dams in the state. "In 2021, South Dakota generated two...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
State Climatologist Gives Winter Season Outlook
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center has issued its long term outlook for the upcoming winter season. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the general trend this winter may be slightly cooler than average and near normal precipitation, especially as a long term La Niña cycle continues for the third consecutive year.
kiwaradio.com
MidAmerican Spokesman: Winter Gas Prices Not Predicted To Be Too High This Winter
Northwest Iowa — As we know, northwest Iowa gets cold in the winter. And winter is approaching. But MidAmerican Energy is saying that when they peer into their crystal ball, they don’t see the same high prices for natural gas that others are predicting. MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood...
stormlakeradio.com
Iowa Utilities Board Urging Eligible Residents to Apply for Heating Assistance
The Iowa Utilities Board is encouraging Iowans to apply for winter heating assistance. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, residents will pay more to heat their homes this winter, with natural gas prices up 28-percent and electricity up ten-percent from last year. Financial assistance is available through the Low-Income...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
KCRG.com
New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
Corydon Times-Republican
Record fish caught in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
1380kcim.com
Lt. Gov. Gregg To Open 2022 Rural Leadership Exchange In Carroll Thursday
Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will be in Carroll tomorrow (Thursday) to participate in the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) third annual Rural Leadership Exchange. The program begins at 10 a.m. at the Carrollton Event Centre and involves community and business leaders from around the state gathering to share best practices for expanding, renewing, and improving existing programs and learning about resources available to rural communities. Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC), Carroll County Growth Partnership, and the Iowa Rural Development Council are helping to host the conference. The full agenda for Thursday’s event is included below.
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Voters Will Decide If A Gun-Related Amendment Is Added To Iowa’s Constitution
Statewide, Iowa — Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began this week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
Bakers worry price of butter may signal shortage on cusp of the holidays
MINNEAPOLIS -- The holidays are fast-approaching and that means bakers will be busy. Those who've already begun their cookie-decorating may have noticed that the price of butter is up from last year. Some bakers are also worried that there could be a butter shortage.Land O' Lakes says their butter is up 30 percent from last year, and other brands are reporting even higher increases"I bake cookies, I decorate cookies, I do traditional cookies, cakes, cupcakes," said Amy Smith.Amy's kitchen is about to get crazy. As the owner of Cakesmith Baking Company in Rogers, she'll bake and decorate thousands of holiday...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
kiwaradio.com
Report Suggests $900 Million In ‘Wage Theft’ Impacts 250,000 Iowa Workers
Statewide Iowa — A new study suggests Iowa workers are underpaid by at least 900 million dollars a year. Common Good Iowa, the group issuing the report, calls that wage theft. Sean Finn, the report’s author, says an estimated 250-thousand Iowans are impacted. Finn says some workers are...
