Realtor Tara Hebenstreit of Coldwell Banker Gundaker says the most important aspect of her business is the connections she forges with her clients. “I think the biggest thing a consumer looks for in a Realtor is trust and honesty,” she said. “It’s that personal relationship. Obviously, that can turn into a professional partnership, and it can benefit all of us – myself, the buyer, the seller.”

FESTUS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO