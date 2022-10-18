Read full article on original website
Thelma L. Bradford, 93, formerly of De Soto
Thelma L. Bradford, 93, of Houston, Texas, formerly of De Soto, died Oct. 16, 2022, at Fountainwood at Lake Houston in Atascocita, Texas. Mrs. Bradford retired after teaching at Vineland Elementary School. She had taught at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School as well. She was the matriarch of the Bradford, Meadows, and Lewis families. Born March 19, 1929, in Sabula, she was the daughter of the late David Wesley and Pauline Mary (Lewis) Meadows.
Announcement confirms James Hardie Industries is coming to Crystal City
About 150 people, including state and local officials, gathered this morning, Oct. 20, in front of Crystal City Hall for an announcement that James Hardie Industries will build a 1.25 million-square-foot facility on and around the Festus Municipal Airport property. According to the James Hardie Industries website, the company, based...
Festus man named to Jackson Hall of Fame
Former Herculaneum High teacher Allen Welker said he was happy to learn he would be inducted into the Jackson R-2 School District Hall of Fame. Welker, 86, of Festus is a 1955 Jackson High School graduate. He is scheduled to be inducted into the Jackson district hall of fame on Friday, Oct. 21, as part of the school’s homecoming activities.
Calendar of events Oct. 20-27
School play, 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Windsor High School auditorium, 949 Windsor Harbor Road, Imperial. Play: “Dr. Evil and a Basket of Kittens.”. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Speaker: Barb Kay. Cost: $6 members, $7 residents; $8 for others. Reservations: Ann, 636-938-6775.
Two women hurt in crash southwest of Festus
A Festus woman and an Illinois woman were injured Thursday morning, Oct. 20, in a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Meyer Road southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:14 a.m., Angelah M. McPherson, 25, of Festus, in a northbound 2003 Buick LeSabre, was turning left...
Arnold Police Officers Association to hold Pumpkin Run
The Arnold Police Officers Association’s Behind the Badge Pumpkin Run will return for its second year. The event is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in Arnold City Park on Bradley Beach Road off Jeffco Boulevard near the Meramec River. Participants may register for the race...
Meeting set for proposed Love’s truck stop
Herculaneum city officials have scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 25, to provide information about a proposed Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores facility on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way. The meeting is set from 7-8 p.m....
Pevely man suspected of stealing car in Arnold area
A 25-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a car from outside a home in the 2900 block of Highland House Villas Court southwest of Arnold. The Ford Fusion was valued at about $20,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The car was left unlocked with the keys inside...
Dragons turn in best season in a decade
Sometimes adding one player to a roster can make the difference in a breakthrough season. Freshman Ashley Theiss brought plenty of club experience to De Soto’s girls volleyball team, laden with veteran seniors, and the mix has boosted the Dragons (22-8) to their first 20-win season in 10 years. Just two years ago, De Soto sank to 1-20, but the record improved to 10-16-2 last year.
Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado
A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
Arnold Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 21
The Arnold Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in the Fox Elementary School parking lot, 739 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold. As of Oct. 13, about 30 spots had been reserved for participants to hand out treats at the event, chamber executive director Stephanie Engle said.
Coldwell Banker - Tara Hebenstreit
Realtor Tara Hebenstreit of Coldwell Banker Gundaker says the most important aspect of her business is the connections she forges with her clients. “I think the biggest thing a consumer looks for in a Realtor is trust and honesty,” she said. “It’s that personal relationship. Obviously, that can turn into a professional partnership, and it can benefit all of us – myself, the buyer, the seller.”
ReMax Best Choice
Broker Rhonda Overberg of ReMax Best Choice in Festus has chosen to showcase Realtor Bobbie Browne and his team. “The Overbergs are amazing to work for,” said Browne, 58, who has been in the business 10 years, the last eight with Best Choice. “They are very supportive.”. Browne...
JCAA cross country championships: Hawks unseat Tigers, end 15-year reign
The Hillsboro boys cross country team met their preseason expectations and ended the 15-year reign of Festus in the Jefferson County Activities Association championships Saturday. The Hawks had three of the top four runners and scored a Tiger-like 27 points to knock off second-place Festus (36) on its home course...
St. Louis teen charged in connection with seven burglaries
A St. Louis 15-year-old has been charged with seven counts of burglary for incidents that occurred in August in Fenton or other parts of St. Louis County. A 17-year-old also connected to the incidents is in custody, the St. Louis County Police reported. In addition, detectives from the Bureau of...
Voters will have to produce photo ID for Nov. 8 election
Voters in the Nov. 8 election will be required to produce a photo ID to cast a regular ballot. A court challenge to the law that the General Assembly passed earlier this year was dismissed on Oct. 13 by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem in Jefferson City. “What that...
Gun, tools security cameras stolen from High Ridge home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 4400 block of Schumacher Road in High Ridge. A Ruger LCP pistol, power tools and two Blink security cameras were stolen. Altogether, the items were valued at $1,670, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim...
Heartland Realty - Patty Hammond
Broker-owner Patty Hammond said her Heartland Realty agency in De Soto is deeply involved in its community. “Community service remains very important to us,” she said of her business, 50 Jefferson Square. “I was born and raised here. We’ve been participating in De Soto church events and other community events, like the De Soto Fall Festival. I donate to P.R.I.D.E. De Soto. I donate and sponsor books for second graders at three local schools. I donate to several other community organizations.”
Beyond the Backyard
Beyond the Backyard offers wide variety of outdoor shelters. Beyond the Backyard, with locations in Festus and Farmington, aims to meet all your outdoor shelter needs. The business offers portable buildings, pole barns, garages, carports, utility sheds, garden sheds, cabins, tiny homes, and other storage solutions. Jason and Shawna Gaither...
Main Key Realty
Main Key Realty owner Brittany Henricks says her company is the main key to all of your real estate needs. The business opened in January 2020 at 114 Main St. in Festus with the goal of focusing on clients and community over competition, Henricks said. “A portion of all commissions...
