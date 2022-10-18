Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
411mania.com
Note On WWE’s Reaction To Chris Jericho Signing New Deal With AEW
As previously reported, Chris Jericho signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him in the company through 2025. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were some in WWE who were expecting Jericho to return to the company once his AEW deal expired to get one last run and a Hall of Fame induction. Jericho still has a good relationship with Vince McMahon, but McMahon is no longer in charge at the company.
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Getting Arrested In Ireland For Punching a Fan Who Came At Randy Orton
Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade once got arrested after getting in a fight with a couple of fans in Ireland, and Murdoch recently recalled the situation. Murdoch was being interviewed by NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall and was asked about crazy road stories, and recounted the incident, which went down when he was with WWE and was World Tag Team Champions with Lance Cade and Randy Orton was World Heavyweight Champion (which places the timeframe in the October 2007 European tour).
411mania.com
Ace Steel Was Reportedly Surprised By His AEW Firing
It was reported yesterday that Ace Steel was fired from AEW following his involvement in the brawl with The Elite and CM Punk at AEW All Out. While the backstage reaction was that this was expected, it apparently caught Steel by surprised. A user on the F4WOnline boards noted that Steel had tweeted out ‘Freedom’, which seemed to suggest he knew it was coming.
411mania.com
PCO Destroys Honor No More After Being Kicked Out On Impact Wrestling
Honor No More has been torn apart after they tried to kick PCO out on this week’s Impact Wrestling, resulting in PCO taking them out. Tonight’s show saw Eddie Edwards vow to address the future of the group later in the evening, and once The OGK lost the Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino, Edwards came down to the ring.
411mania.com
Impact Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped several weeks of TV last night at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, including the start of the X Division title tournament. Here are the spoilers, via PWInsider:. * Black Taurus def. Laredo Kid in a X Division tournament quarterfinal match. * Trey Miguel def. Alan...
411mania.com
NXT Deadline Confirmed For December 10, Same Day as ROH Final Battle
PWInsider reports that during a media call to promote WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels confirmed that the next NXT PPV will be Deadline on December 10. This will be the same day as ROH Final Battle (which starts at 4 PM ET) and will start opposite of a UFC PPV also being held that night.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.21.22
We are just over two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means Logan Paul is back tonight. That means we might be in for another kind of weird segment, but hopefully Paul Heyman will be there to walk him through it. The feud feels rather cold going into the match and I don’t know how to fix that. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
NJPW Battle Autumn Night Six Results 10.21.22: 10-Man Tag Main Event, More
The sixth night of the NJPW Battle Autumn tour took place on Friday, with a big ten-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:. * El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe. * Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI...
411mania.com
AEW Video Engineer Passes Away Suddenly, GoFundMe Launched
Brian Muster, who worked as the lead video engineer for AEW since 2019, passed away suddenly yesterday. A GoFundMe has been launched to help support his fiancée and two children. Top donations include two from Tony Khan (for $15,000 and $10,000), Chris Jericho ($10,000), Darby Allin, Malakai Black and more. In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe already hit it’s goal of $75,000 and currently sits at $76,647.
411mania.com
Bret Hart Recalls Working With Dusty Rhodes in WCW, Rhodes’ ‘Good Imagination’
Bret Hart had a disappointing time in WCW, and he recently recalled commiserating with Dusty Rhodes at the time about the company’s state. Hart did a virtual signing for Highspot Superstore and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On working with Dusty in...
411mania.com
Johnny Gargano Would Least Want To Be Stuck On An Desert Island With Brock Lesnar
Johnny Gargano respects Brock Lesnar, naming The Beast as the WWE star he’d least want to be stuck on a desert island with. Gargano did a Q&A on WWE’s TikTook account answering random questions about the WWE locker room, and you can see a couple of his tongue-in-cheek responses below:
411mania.com
WWE News: Brock Lesnar Set For Halloween RAW, Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory Added To Smackdown Taping, AJ Styles Set For Signing
– Brock Lesnar is advertised for the October 31 episode of RAW from Dallas, TX. – Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory will be at next week’s Smackdown taping, possibly for a dark match. – AJ Styles will have a meet and greet on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina at...
411mania.com
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
411mania.com
Details on PPV Buys For This Year’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s Bound for Glory did surprisingly well against stiff competition from WWE and AEW. The show was on a Friday against both Smackdown and Rampage. In spite of that, the show had 1,840 PPV buys, which is up 46% from the 1,260 for Slammiversary. This is down from previous years but still an improvement overall.
411mania.com
Hall’s Rampage Review – 10.21.22
We’re live this week and not taped after Dynamite for a change. We’re also back in the old stomping grounds of Jacksonville and the card happens to be stacked with three title matches in an hour. That should be enough to carry the show, though Rampage has a bad tendency to underwhelm. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
X-Division Tournament Matches & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Two matches in the X-Division Tournament are among the matches set for next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact has announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:. * X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels. * VXT & Gisele Shaw vs....
411mania.com
Cora Jade Says She Contacted Roxanne Perez Right After ROH Announced Hiatus
Cora Jade will battle Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild match at NXT Halloween Havoc, and she recently talked about how she helped get Perez into WWE. Perez worked on ROH as Rok-C and Jade told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp how when ROH announced its hiatus last year, Jade immediately reached out to her longtime friend. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
More Details On Willow Nightingale Signing with AEW, Other Wrestlers Reportedly Signed
As reported last night, Willow Nightingale has officially signed with AEW, which was announced on last night’s episode of Rampage. Fightful Select reports that Willow had signed with AEW recently, although until last night it was unknown if it was a tiered deal or full time. The news was confirmed when she started to get merchandise in the AEW Shop.
411mania.com
Brett Lauderdale Thinks Jon Moxley Will Wrestle In GCW Again
Jon Moxley’s new AEW contract precludes him from working with other US promotions, but GCW owner Brett Lauderdale says he thinks GCW fans will see him again. Lauderdale spoke with The Business of the Business and weighed in on Moxley’s future with the company, saying fans won’t see him as frequently in the company but he may still appear. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
