ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 8

Related
WMBB

Officers justified in returning fire at robbery suspect in I-10 pursuit

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County sheriff’s deputies who shot a robbery suspect in June have been cleared. The State Attorney’s Office said the deputies acted reasonably when they shot Dallas Francis on June 19. Francis and his girlfriend were suspected of robbing the Miramar Beach Circle-K convenience store the day before. When deputies […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Prosecutors: Walton deputies justified in shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton deputies will face no criminal charges after they shot a man who was allegedly shooting at them during a high-speed chase, according to the State Attorney’s office. On June 18, 2022, Dallas Francis and his girlfriend allegedly stole $34,000 from Circle K in Miramar Beach. A day after the […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Niceville police warn residents of alleged hoodie scam

NICEVILLE, Fla. – The Niceville Police Department is warning residents about an alleged scam using the department’s name. This morning, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) said it is receiving calls from residents about a text message they have received offering a $10 discount off the price of a Niceville Police Department hoodie. The text message reportedly includes a link to order an NPD hoodie.
NICEVILLE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Shores man pleads guilty to Paycheck Protection Program fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores businessman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge related to the Paycheck Protection Program. Danny Lee Beard owned a construction equipment company called HADDCO Inc, which operated in Clarke County. According to his written plea agreement, the defendant in January last year applied for loan under the COVID-19 relief program created by Congress in 2020 to help companies keep employees on the payroll during lockdown orders.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers.  Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.  On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
ATMORE, AL
Andalusia Star News

CCSO arrests two suspects after Thursday morning search warrant

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit, along with assistance from other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at a residence located on Deer Run Road Thursday morning. Zachary Blake Walden, 42, and Lisa Ann Jordan, 61, were both taken into custody following the search warrant. Assisting the...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Juvenile hospitalized after being grazed by bullet in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Possible charges could be pending Wednesday night after the Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile was grazed by a bullet that they accidentally discharged from a firearm they received from another minor. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the area of Westwind Circle and Cerny...
WALA-TV FOX10

Spanevelo now in St. Clair County Jail

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Marcus Spanevelo, the man charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance and death of Navarre, Fla., mom Cassie Carli, has been moved from the Santa Rosa County Jail in Florida and is now booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Alabama.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank

CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped Florida Highway Patrol identify a 2005 white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run in Escambia County. BCSO found the SUV in Lillian, Ala. FHP said an SUV hit a tandem bicycle just after 7 p.m. on Sorrento Road near […]
LILLIAN, AL
Neshoba Democrat

Kidnapping suspect picked up at C-store

A Florida woman was arrested early Sunday and charged in connection with a Pensacola kidnapping after GPS tracking indicated the suspect vehicle was at a Philadelphia convenience store, the authorities said. The woman, Aiyanna Gully, 21, was arrested and is being held awaiting extradition this week to Florida, Philadelphia Police...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Robertsdale man accused of threatening to shoot and kill FBI agents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Robertsdale man is accused of threatening local FBI agents. David Shaw is locked up in Metro Jail and it’s not the first time he’s been there. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Shaw possibly made those threats because of past encounters with FBI agents.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
waltonso.org

14-YEAR-OLD EMERALD COAST MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A student from Emerald Coast Middle School is facing felony charges after providing drugs to his friends while on the bus to school. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy was alerted to the incident Tuesday morning shortly after the start of school when a student went to the nurse’s office with side effects consistent with drug use.
WALTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy