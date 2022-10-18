Read full article on original website
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.
Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'
Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
A very good number for Republicans in new CNN poll
It's right to think of the coming midterms as a national election. After all, voters in all 50 states will be casting ballots. All 435 House seats will be on the ballot.
Washington Examiner
Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment
It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
The Texas Republican falsely suggested voter fraud swings presidential elections to Democrats.
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
AOL Corp
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Hunter Biden: Twitter explodes over news federal agents have enough to file charges against president's son
Conservatives and liberals alike voiced their opinions about the news Thursday that President Biden’s son Hunter could be charged with federal crimes. Federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase and, although the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has yet to reveal whether it plans to charge the president’s son, a former official told Fox News that a decision could be "imminent." A federal investigation into Hunter has been ongoing since 2018.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
