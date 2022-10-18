ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
Washington Examiner

Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment

It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Fox News

Hunter Biden: Twitter explodes over news federal agents have enough to file charges against president's son

Conservatives and liberals alike voiced their opinions about the news Thursday that President Biden’s son Hunter could be charged with federal crimes. Federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase and, although the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has yet to reveal whether it plans to charge the president’s son, a former official told Fox News that a decision could be "imminent." A federal investigation into Hunter has been ongoing since 2018.
