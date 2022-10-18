ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Eriksen could return against Tottenham but Anthony Martial still out

By Simon Peach
 4 days ago

Anthony Martial remains sidelined for Manchester United’s clash against Tottenham but Erik ten Hag says Christian Eriksen could return to face his former club.

Having been held to a frustrating 0-0 home draw by Newcastle on Sunday, the Red Devils return to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening against one of their Champions League qualification rivals.

Fifth-placed United are already seven points behind Spurs in third and Ten Hag will hope to welcome back key summer acquisition Eriksen against his old team.

The 30-year-old midfielder missed Sunday’s match through illness but could return on Wednesday, although Martial is set to miss a third straight match in all competitions with a back complaint.

“Anthony Martial is not available,” Ten Hag said. “He’s back on the pitch but not in the team training.

“Christian Eriksen returned in the team training today and we have to see how that works out, how he will recover, if he has tomorrow the energy so we have to wait for that.”

Asked if the immediate impact of Eriksen – a free agent acquisition in the summer – had surprised him, the United boss said with a smile: “No, because I know him a long time.

“Everyone knows he gets developed in Ajax, so I knew him from the Netherlands but also I faced him as a manager.

“So, I know his capabilities and I was so happy that we could sign him.

“I think he proved from the first day how important he is for our game.”

Scott McTominay returns from suspension on Wednesday but Ten Hag remains without a number of players, including captain Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“They are making good progress all (of them),” Ten Hag said of the trio. “They will all return in team training this week.

“I see good progress with Brandon Williams. He returned on the pitch, individual base.

“Axel (Tuanzebe) is still working inside, so he is not back on the pitch. I think it will be difficult for Axel to return before Christmas.

“Brandon (is) probably not in the squad for the games but probably team training (before then).”

Ten Hag was speaking at an unusually late press conference, which came after United had received the Football Association’s charge against them for failing to ensure players “conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and team-mates were enraged in the 49th minute, surrounding referee Craig Pawson claiming Newcastle’s Fabian Schar had taken a free-kick meaning he was free to nip in to score before Nick Pope could react.

“My response? To the charge? I must say, I don’t think it was too strong,” Ten Hag added. “It wasn’t really aggressive but I don’t know what’s happening exactly on the pitch because I was too far away.

“I’ve seen it back on the video. There was a touch from the Newcastle player, that was quite clear and they went to go to the ref to ask about it.”

Star name Ronaldo was substituted later in the second half and looked unhappy as he trudged off the field muttering to himself.

“I think no player is happy when he comes off and especially not Ronaldo,” Ten Hag said. “I understand that.

“As long as it’s in a quiet normal way, no problem with that. Of course he has the convincement he should stay on and he should score a goal. That’s why he is that good.

“I know (he scored a hat-trick against Tottenham last season) and of course when you make a line-up several facts you count on but also other facts you take account of.”

The Independent

Towering Casemiro header denies Chelsea as Manchester United snatch point after late drama

It was almost as Cristiano Ronaldo might have imagined. The serial Champions League winner, the Real Madrid great, the best player on the pitch, salvaging a point with a glorious, dramatic, looping header. Except, as Ronaldo languished in exile, banished from the squad for his insubordination on Wednesday, it was Casemiro celebrating his first Manchester United goal.He deserved it. He was arguably the player of the match against both Tottenham and Chelsea, but if he had a rival for that title at Stamford Bridge, it was Kepa Arrizabalaga, who almost clawed Casemiro’s header to safety, whose resistance had ensured...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola speechless after Erling Haaland’s latest Manchester City heroics

Pep Guardiola was stuck for words to describe Erling Haaland’s latest goalscoring heroics as Manchester City returned to winning ways.The prolific Norwegian struck twice – including one from the penalty spot – as City bounced back from last week’s loss at Liverpool with a 3-1 victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.The striker’s double took his tally since joining the club to a remarkable 22 from just 15 appearances.With 17 of those goals having come in the Premier League he is already, after 11 games, just six behind last season’s golden-boot winning total.“My English language is not big enough,” said...
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight as Casemiro header cancels out Jorginho penalty

An injury-time equaliser from Casemiro earned Manchester United a point at Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League battle for fourth place.The Brazilian’s headed ball was pushed on to the post by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa and it just crossed the line to make the score 1-1.The two sides had been heading for a lively if disjointed goalless draw until an 87th-minute Jorginho penalty looked to have settled the match in Chelsea‘s favour.The result keeps Chelsea in fourth place, a point ahead of United. The Manchester side and France’s World Cup squad will be concerned for Raphael Varane, who went over on his ankle midway through the second half and limped away looking distraught. Read More Towering Casemiro header denies Chelsea as Manchester United snatch point after late dramaCristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’Diminished and now dropped, Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is all but over
The Independent

Frank Lampard backs Dominic Calvert-Lewin for late England World Cup squad bid

Everton manager Frank Lampard believes striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will give himself a chance of making England’s World Cup squad if he can stay fit and in form.In the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace the 25-year-old scored for the first time since the goal which kept the Toffees in the Premier League last May, coincidentally also against Palace and in front of the Gwladys Street end.It was only his fourth appearance of the season and the first time he has made back-to-back starts since a knee injury on the eve of the campaign.But Lampard thinks if he can find a bit...
The Independent

Man City return to winning ways against Brighton to close gap at top

Perhaps Brighton and Hove Albion were always cruising for a bruising. Just as it appeared as though Roberto de Zerbi’s side were threatening to stage an unlikely comeback from two goals down at the home of the Premier League champions, they were put away by a black-eyed Kevin De Bruyne. Despite sporting a shiner picked up in training earlier this week, De Bruyne’s vision was 20-20 on the magnificent long-range strike which got Manchester City back to winning ways.Normal service was resumed in that sense and in another. After drawing a blank in the defeat at Anfield last Sunday, this...
The Independent

Erling Haaland bags brace as Manchester City beat Brighton

Erling Haaland and Manchester City returned to form as the Premier League champions saw off Brighton 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.The prolific Norwegian endured a rare off day as City slipped to their first defeat of the campaign at Liverpool last week but he responded impressively by scoring twice against the Seagulls.Both his goals came in the first half, the second from the penalty spot, but it took a fine Kevin De Bruyne strike to wrap up victory after Brighton rallied with a Leandro Trossard reply.How we're all feeling after that! 😍🔵 3-1 🟠 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/G9n4OcEMt1— Manchester City (@ManCity) October...
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man Utd prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Graham Potter faces Erik ten Hag for the second time this season as his Chelsea side host Manchester United in the Premier League this evening.Potter stunned United on the opening weekend of the season as his Brighton side secured a famous victory at Old Trafford in Ten Hag’s first match in charge.The win helped Potter and may have led to the Englishman landing the Chelsea job following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel. Potter has since made a fine start, going seven games unbeaten and keeping clean sheets in the past five games.United, who will be without Cristiano Ronaldo after...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’

Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek. Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp: Only Liverpool to blame for Nottingham Forest defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he only has his side to blame following their shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (22 October).The German lambasted his sides poor finishing, saying he "can’t explain" how Liverpool were unable to score, after Virgil Van Dijk and both Roberto Firmino missed chances.Former Liverpool man Taiwo Awoniyi’s winner stunned the visitors as Forest climbed off the bottom of the Premier League with the victory.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores as Everton cruise to win over Crystal Palace

Five months after scoring the goal which kept Everton in the Premier League Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the net again against Crystal Palace to help end a three-match losing run.His opener set up a 3-0 victory which was secured by second-half goals from Anthony Gordon and substitute Dwight McNeil as Palace’s win-less run at Goodison Park was extended to eight matches.Calvert-Lewin likes scoring against the Eagles as this was his fifth against the club – matching his best return against Newcastle – and while it might not have had the significance of the last time he hit the back of the...
The Independent

Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Frank Lampard stays loyal to the Everton team from midweek, despite a 1-0 loss at Newcastle. That means Mason Holgate, who failed to come off the bench against Newcastle, will hope to play a role as a substitute here. Patrick Vieira makes two changes however, despite a 2-1 win over Wolves last time out. Jeffrey Schlupp comes out of the starting line-up, and the Eagles will miss Cheick Doucoure due to suspension.So there are opportunities for Jordan Ayew and the captain Luka Milivojevic. Eberechi Eze is looking to continue a run at the England squad for the World Cup, with Gareth Southgate likely to be taking note of his performances over the final four Premier League matches before the mid-season break. Follow live updates and analysis from Goodison Park below: Read More Frank Lampard insists managers ‘need time to work’ after Steven Gerrard sackingPatrick Vieira hopes Wilfried Zaha continues to feel the love at Crystal PalaceThe answers to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter quiz
The Independent

Owen Farrell and Luke Cowan-Dickie add to Eddie Jones’ England injury worries

Owen Farrell could face a race against time to be fit for England’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina.The Saracens captain went off midway through the second-half of his team’s 22-20 Gallagher Premiership victory over Exeter at Sandy Park.He took a knee to his head in an accidental blow, giving England head coach Eddie Jones an anxious wait on his fly-half ahead of the Pumas’ Twickenham visit on November 6.Exeter and England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury and did not appear for the second period, handing Jones a potential headache as Saracens’ Jamie George is already out...
The Independent

The Independent

