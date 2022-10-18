ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Stormont election likely to be called if executive not formed by October 28

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWLgl_0idf3X0O00

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has restated his intention to call a Stormont Assembly if the executive is not reformed by October 28.

Devolved government in the region has been in flux across the year, and current legislation requires Mr Heaton-Harris to call a fresh election if an executive is not formed by October 28.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he “can’t see the space” for any emergency legislation to potentially avert the move.

Appearing at the Northern Ireland Affairs committee on Tuesday, Mr Heaton-Harris said he had discussed the ongoing paralysis at Stormont with his Cabinet colleagues earlier that day.

“If we do not get a reformed executive by one minute past midnight on the 28th of October, I will be calling an election, that’s what the law requires me to do, and that is what I will be doing,” he told MPs.

“I know that lots of people really do not see or do not want that to happen but it is a legislative requirement.”

He said he “can’t see the space” for any emergency legislation.

He added: “The best solution would be having an executive up and running, without a shadow of a doubt.

“If we come back and people choose not to go into positions … actually I think almost immediately the ministers fall away and it gives me a few tough decisions to make which I’d much rather not be taking but I’m fully cognisant of some of the issues that I’ve been reading about in the newspapers, being told about by real folk in real streets on real doorsteps that they’re facing.

“Lots of things would be a lot easier if the executive were running and so my focus is trying to charm, beguile, coax everybody into that place, that they come back into the executive, and I’d like to think I will be successful, but if I’m not then I’m afraid it is an election.”

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the powersharing institutions in Belfast as part of its protest against the protocol which has created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either through a negotiated compromise with the EU or domestic legislation to empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

DUP MP Ian Paisley put “difficulty” to Mr Heaton-Harris around Sinn Fein, referring to a former party councillor Jonathan Dowdall being convicted in the Republic of Ireland of facilitating a murder in Dublin and several incidents of pro-IRA chanting.

He also referred to Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill’s comments that there was “no alternative” to IRA violence during the Troubles.

“Are you able to push back on the Irish government, on the Sinn Fein leader and others to indicate to them just how difficult a situation these actual examples of people’s conduct is going to make the negotiations to fix the Northern Ireland peace,” Mr Paisley asked.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he has not had the opportunity “to raise those personally but I am the sort of person who absolutely would”.

“But I do put it again into that historical context, I completely understand how significant and important these things are, but 25 years ago when the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement was being formed, there were at least equal if not much worse things going on in the background, yet people still choose to come together for peace and prosperity for Northern Ireland,” he said.

Mr Paisley also pressed Mr Heaton-Harris on a likely date if an Assembly election is called at the end of the month, asking whether it would be December 8 or December 15.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he would “like to think it would be a relatively short campaign”, and indicated Mr Paisley was “in the right zone”, confirming it would be “before Christmas”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Britain is in chaos. We don’t just need a new prime minister – we need a new government

Britain is in chaos. We don’t just need a new prime minister. We need a new government. That means a general election now.This is not something I say lightly. But the Conservatives have pushed this country to breaking point and deserve to be ejected from office.The Independent has launched a petition calling for a general election The Tories have no mandate to embark on another round of savage spending cuts. And they mustn’t be allowed to make working people pay the price – yet again – for their gross incompetence.We must never forgive – or forget – what they have...
The Independent

Mordaunt pledges to ‘unite’ Tories with top team drawing on ‘best talent’

Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt has set out her plan to “unite the party and the country”, as she warned the Tories have become “distracted by internal disputes”.Despite being the only candidate to declare so far, the Commons Leader is lagging behind on public support from MPs, with just 21 to Boris Johnson’s 43 and Rishi Sunak’s 110, according to a PA news agency tally.She used her pitch in The Express to stress the need to “make Brexit work” and “defend our Union and its territorial integrity”, as she pledged her support for reforming the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol.Our party...
The Independent

Backing Boris Johnson for prime minister again is ‘retrograde’, Greg Hands says

Backing Boris Johnson for prime minister again would be a “retrograde” step because he cannot form an effective government, trade minister Greg Hands has said.It was not the partygate scandal which forced Mr Johnson to resign as PM in the summer, but the fact that more than 60 ministers and parliamentary private secretaries (PPS) had abandoned his government, according to Mr Hands.He recalled that in the dying hours of leadership in July, Mr Johnson offered him the Northern Ireland secretary job “(a position not to be thrown around lightly), if I could just show the world he could indeed form...
The Independent

Asylum chief quits Home Office as Labour attacks ‘chaos and confusion’ in department

The Home Office’s top asylum chief has quit amid mounting “chaos and confusion” over rapidly changing home secretaries, Channel crossings, and the troubled Rwanda deal.Emma Haddad’s post as the director general for asylum and protection has been abolished following her resignation, The Independent can reveal.Her responsibilities are being handed to the director general for “customer services”, who is also the director general of HM Passport Office and UK Visas and Immigration, and the registrar general for England and Wales.The reason for Ms Haddad’s resignation has not been made public, but a source said it was “clearly not a happy...
The Independent

Thousands of protesters rally in London to call for the UK to rejoin the EU

Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU.The National Rejoin March on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend.Parliament Square Garden, the last stop on the march for the rally, saw a sea of blue and yellow as supporters waved EU flags and carried placards.Some signs said: “Brexit was never going to work”, “For lower bills #rejoin the EU” and “We voted romaine”.Nikki Ajibade, a 60-year-old teacher from Warwickshire, was at the march with her sister.She...
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin may withdraw troops from Dnipro as Zelensky’s forces advance

The UK ministry of defence has said it is “likely” that Russian authorities are seriously considering a major withdrawal of their forces from the area west of the Dnipro river.It comes after recently appointed commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, told Russian media that ‘a difficult situation has emerged’ in the Kherson area.He endorsed the previously announced plans of the occupation authorities to evacuate the civilian population. As the overall operational commander, Surovikin’s announcement highlighting negative news about the invasion is highly unusual.Meanwhile, Russia has declared it will continue to strike Ukraine’s power, water and other...
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
The Independent

Could Boris Johnson become prime minister again?

Boris Johnson is rumoured to be about to launch a political comeback after the downfall of his successor Liz Truss who, after only 45 days as prime minister, announced her resignation.He will need the support of 100 of the 357 Tory MPs in Parliament to make it onto the ballot paper, and though Mr Johnson has retained some support in the party, the former prime minister is still very divisive.But can Mr Johnson run again despite only leaving Downing Street the previous month?Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Warning of ‘constitutional crisis’ if Boris Johnson returns as PM in face of opposition from MPs

Supporters of Rishi Sunak have warned of a “constitutional crisis” if Boris Johnson becomes the second prime minister in succession to be elected by Tory members in the face of opposition from the party’s MPs.The former PM may find himself faced with a boycott of his government by MPs along the lines of the mass resignation that forced his departure in July, said one minister, who warned that Mr Johnson would not last until 2023, let alone the general election expected in 2024.The warning came after the Johnson camp sensationally claimed to have secured the promise of the 100...
The Independent

Churchill, Gladstone, Johnson? The prime ministers who made comebacks after leaving Downing Street

Boris Johnson is planning an unlikely comeback following Liz Truss’s resignation and is sounding out Tory MPs for their support, according to reports. If he were to return as prime minister, he would be following in the footsteps of his hero Winston Churchill, who returned to No 10 in 1951 after a period in opposition following his 1945 election defeat. Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak are currently leading the polls as favourites to replace Ms Truss, who quit after just 44 days in Downing Street. Mr Johnson is flying back from his Caribbean holiday so that he can muster...
The Independent

LBC host left stunned as caller says ‘Rishi Sunak isn’t even British’

LBC host Sangita Myska was left stunned after a caller said that Rishi Sunak "isn’t even British".The caller, who claimed to be a Tory party member, said the former chancellor had "American allegiances", before Ms Myska stated that Mr Sunak was born in the UK.Mr Sunak has reportedly already met the 100 Tory MP backers required to stand in the latest Conservative leadership contest, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by Friday (28 October).Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces have hit anew industrial and energy facilities in central Ukraine, pressing with attacks on infrastructure.Russia has declared its intention to increase its targeting of Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure in its latest phase of the nearly 8-month-old war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Moscow’s forces have destroyed 30% of the country’s power stations since Oct. 10. The latest attacks overnight this night in Kryvyi Rih region, Dnipropetrovsk region, inflicting damage, according to regional administrator Valentyn Reznichenko.He gave no other details.Russian forces also struck a school in Zaporizhzhia region early on Thursday, the...
The Independent

Mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotherham late for ‘rail chaos’ briefing after train cancelled

Two mayors turned up late to their briefing on “rail choas” in the north of England after their train was cancelled.Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram are calling on the government for an immediate increase in funding for train operators TransPennine Express and Northern.Mr Rotherham, former MP for Liverpool Walton, said the irony that their train had been cancelled ahead of the key press conference had not been lost on them.“This rail chaos is not only inflicting misery on people’s lives, its wreaking havoc on our local economies too,” the Labour politician said...
The Independent

‘Tedious and horrible’: What life was like during the 1970s blackouts as UK warned of winter switch offs

Warnings of blackouts this winter sent shudders through Britons who experienced the “awful” electricity outages of the 1970s.The head of the National Grid has said British households could see switch-offs imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe are unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing,...
The Independent

The Independent

890K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy