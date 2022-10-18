Camila Cabello reveals why she deleted her dating app profile after ‘24 hours’

Camila Cabello revealed why she stopped using dating apps after only being on them for “24 hours”.

The 25-year-old singer opened up about her love life while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday and shared that online dating wasn’t necessarily the best fit for her.

“I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left,” she said, prompting TV host Drew Barrymore to ask: “Why did it make you run away?”

In response, The Voice judge described a message that she received from someone.

“The first guy that DM’d me was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird cause somebody could be using me,” Cabello explained. “Does that make sense?”

Barrymore agreed with the sentiment, noting that Cabello “doesn’t know” what the man’s “intentions” could have been.

The “Havana” singer then explained why she prefers to meet her potential love interests in person instead.

“When you are just trying to make friends, you’re going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing,” she added.

Cabello’s comments come two months after she was spotted holding hands with and kissing Austin Kevitch , the CEO of Lox Club, a members-only dating app. Neither of them have publicly confirmed if they’re dating or not.

Before she sparked romance rumours with Kevitch, Cabello was notably in a relationship with singer Shawn Mendes for more than two years. In November 2021, the pair announced their split in a joint statement and explained how much they still cared for each other.

“Hey guys we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

In March, during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe , Cabello opened up about about why she and the “Stitches” singer broke up.

“As I get older, the priorities shift,” she said. “And I feel like it was that way for both of us. We both started so young, too. It’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.”

The Cinderella star said that she feels “literally nothing but love for” Mendes and went on to share that she’s “finally at a place where I feel like I’ve had experiences.”

“I’m doing the therapy, I’ve put in a lot of work. My focus really has shifted a lot,” she said.