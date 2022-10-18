ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City crowned Club of the Year at Ballon d’Or awards

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

Manchester City won the Club of the Year Award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday night.

The award is presented to the team that receives the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the prestigious annual awards.

One of seven individual club nominations City players received, Kevin De Bruyne , became the first player in the club’s history to reach the final three of the Men’s Ballon d’Or Award.

He was joined by Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva on the 30-man nominee list.

The Independent

