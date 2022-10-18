ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female Ukrainian soldiers sing on return home after prisoner swap

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago
Ukrainian women sang on a coach after being freed as part of a prisoner swap with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a total of 108 women were freed, 12 of whom were civilians, while Russia’s ministry of defence said that 110 Russian citizens were returned as part of the swap.

The prisoner swap was the first all-female exchange of captured people, according to to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak.

