ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Why are so many California college students dropping out?

By Tori Gaines, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzu7A_0idf30Cu00

California’s college dropout rate is much higher than the national average, according to a 2022 study from Education Data.

Data shows that nationally 32.9% of undergraduates drop out of college before completing their degree program. California residents are “46.5% more likely” to drop out of college compared to the average U.S. resident, according to the study.

People in California are also 33.6% more likely to be college students than people in other states, but with those higher attendance rates also comes higher dropout numbers.

According to the study, the age of the student attending matters.

Older students are more likely than younger ones to drop out. Just under a third of people who drop out of college in California are under 35 years old. However, 51.6% of California’s college dropouts are between 35 and 64 years old, and 18.2% are 65 or older.

Why students are dropping out of college

According to the study, financial sacrifice and stress related to it are some of the most common reasons cited for dropping out. Students who choose to complete school have to contend with higher tuition rates, currency inflation and a rising cost of living.

For some students, good financial aid is the difference between finishing college and dropping out. Some students also list losing aid or another source of income as a reason for dropping out.

Students may also come into college without the proper educational foundation to be successful there. Those problems are sometimes compounded by financial challenges or a lack of outside support.

Jennifer Sandoval-Dancs, Associate Vice President for Admission and Financial Aid at Claremont McKenna College, says that personal sacrifice impacts students heavily, “The more a student and their family sacrifice for them to be at college, the more the student will weigh the value or worth of their college experience against the losses,” she told KRON4.

One way that Sandoval-Dancs suggests for supporting students through challenging times is building a strong campus community from the start.

“Outreach efforts and ensuring that a student is connected to a faculty, staff, or student is critical. If the student is struggling in any capacity, it is important that they feel comfortable sharing their concerns and challenges with a member of the community,” Sandoval-Dancs said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmTnK_0idf30Cu00
Photo courtesy of Education Data

Economic Impact of College Dropouts

Higher dropout rates can influence many things such as the financial well-being of the colleges themselves, as well as surrounding communities. Colleges and universities also lost out on roughly $16.5 billion in tuition revenue from dropouts.

According to the study, college dropouts who have loans are four times more likely to default on their loans than students who graduate. Even worse, more than half of students who take on debt don’t go on to earn degrees, meaning they are now strapped with student loans and little to show for it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 73

Peon
5d ago

What place are CA schools on the Nation list in Math, Science, reading, writing? The 36th in Nation. That's the answer.Reasons; Low teaching standards, too many children with the meager English language skills, too many children in class due to illegal residents population growth.

Reply(2)
26
old bird
4d ago

Two reasons - 1 California gives away lots of scholarships to improve equity and improve diversity- not always to academically competent students- and 2 students are walking up to the scam of college and useless degrees

Reply
17
white lives matter
5d ago

everyone is waking up to the indoctrination and price gouging that doesn't get them a real degree for the real world

Reply
37
Related
KTLA

President Newsom? Not while serving as governor, he says

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term. Newsom made the promise during an hourlong debate with his Republican challenger, state Sen. Brian […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCET

Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers

This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
postnewsgroup.com

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

California’s Gas Price Rebates Are Going Out: Here’s What to Expect

California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
FORTUNA, CA
KTLA

Study: Cancer-causing gas leaking from California stoves

Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published on Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes have leaks. In the study, published in Environmental Science and Technology on Thursday, researchers also estimated that over 4 tons of benzene per year are being leaked […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui

KEANAE, Maui - A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea. The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California Election 2022: Padilla seeks full U.S. Senate term

Alex Padilla feels comfortable enough in his bid to remain California’s junior senator that he is casting aside his Republican opponent — constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser — to campaign for fellow Democrats. “We are facing a radical right-wing movement that continues to call into question the democratic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

82K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy