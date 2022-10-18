Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrency Exchange CoinW Listed The “king-Level” Layer-1 Project Aptos Token Attained 650% Increase
In the early morning of October 18, Aptos, a “king-level” Layer 1 project that has received a huge financing of 350 million US dollars, announced the official launch of the mainnet Aptos. As the first exchange to launch APT on its platform, CoinW has launched APT at 20:00 (UTC+8) on October 18, and opened the APT/USDT trading pair. The maximum increase of the token is as high as 650%. At 10 :00 (UTC+8) on October 19, APT 3L/USDT, APT 3S/USDT, APT 6L/USDT, APT 6S/USDT ETF were launched in the ETF zone.
Aptos Released Airdrop Without Anti-Sybil Protection; APT Paid The Price
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — Web3-oriented company Aptos Labs, which launched its Mainnet on Oct 17 after raising $200 million in Q1 2022, saw its token APT fall 51% in hours on its first day of trading. The newly launched token of the self-proclaimed “Solana Killer” was trading at $7.4 (at...
Is Bitcoin (BTC) Rainbow Chart Reliable?
There are many cryptocurrency trading tools designed to help investors make decisions. Because of crypto’s inherent volatility, these tools aren’t necessarily 100% accurate. The workings of the market are dynamic, and more than one factor is responsible for the upward and downward trends in market prices. With BTC,...
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Dogecoin, MATIC, Shiba Inu, ADA
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market failed to continue its price uptrend as the weekend drew close. A lack of bullish catalysts for the major cryptos resulted in the market failing to hold on to the slim gains it managed in the week beginning Oct 17. As a result, Bitcoin (BTC) prices and Ethereum (ETH) prices have been crabbing inside a narrow channel.
Shocking! Bitcoin Hashrate Hits Record High Despite Skyrocketing Energy Costs and Depressive BTC Price
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin mining hashrate keeps establishing new record highs amid the global energy crunch and indecisive BTC price at $19,200, still below the $20,000 support line. What is behind the booming hashrate, and why are the whales on the move?. Bitcoin hashrate climbing. In short, BTC hashrate...
Ethereum whales add 3.5M ETH to their purse, Ether continues crabbing
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum (ETH) price continued crabbing across the daily charts, despite reports of very bullish Ether whales. Whale addresses holding more than 1 million or more ETH (billionaire Ether whales) have collectively added 3.5 million Ether tokens since the Ethereum Merge event on Sept 11, per data from Santiment.
