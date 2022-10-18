In the early morning of October 18, Aptos, a “king-level” Layer 1 project that has received a huge financing of 350 million US dollars, announced the official launch of the mainnet Aptos. As the first exchange to launch APT on its platform, CoinW has launched APT at 20:00 (UTC+8) on October 18, and opened the APT/USDT trading pair. The maximum increase of the token is as high as 650%. At 10 :00 (UTC+8) on October 19, APT 3L/USDT, APT 3S/USDT, APT 6L/USDT, APT 6S/USDT ETF were launched in the ETF zone.

2 DAYS AGO