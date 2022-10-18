Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
Atchue wins second straight Metro crown
BLACKSBURG—For the second year in a row, Nathan Atchue has captured the boys’ individual championship of the Metro Cross Country Championships. Atchue, a Franklin County senior, won the five-kilometer race (3.1 miles) in 16:19.6, bettering his winning time (16:48) from last year by 29.6 seconds. Atchue and former...
Franklin News Post
Ex-Florida Georgia Line member plays hits for Ply Gem workers in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT — One of country music’s biggest acts of the past few years stopped Wednesday at Rocky Mount Ply Gem to play a special performance for its employees. Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, and his band entertained folks taking a break from manufacturing windows and doors to enjoy a worker appreciation day.
Franklin News Post
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Franklin News Post
New Franklin County telcom operator promises improvements
ROCKY MOUNT — Telecommunications company Brightspeed has purchased assets in Franklin County that formerly belonged to Lumen and CenturyLink, but will have to contend with former CenturyLink customers who have been less than pleased with service. In August, Franklin County resident Denise Bryant emailed The Roanoke Times about the...
Franklin News Post
What you missed this week in notable Rocky Mount crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Franklin News Post. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount man convicted of murder sentenced to 18 years
A Rocky Mount man who was convicted in June for using a shotgun to kill his friend and roommate was sentenced on Monday to 18 years in prison. A Franklin County Circuit Court clerk confirmed Wednesday that Gregory Wade Kendrick, 58, was sentenced on Oct. 17 to 30 years with 15 years suspended for the second-degree murder of Denny Smith, 59, of Rocky Mount, in March 2020.
Franklin News Post
Federal prosecutors to be on lookout for election fraud in Western Virginia
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Virginia is preparing to handle any complaints of fraud or intimidation that may arise from next month’s election. While the office routinely participates in the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day program, allegations of possible misconduct at polling places have been elevated in today’s heated political climate.
Franklin News Post
Family YMCA conducts trunk or treat
The Franklin County Family YMCA hosted a Trunk or Treat event on Oc. 14. The event featured multiple decorated vehicles for community members to visit and a costume party. “Thank you to everyone who came out and participated in this year’s Trunk or Treat. It was great to see everyone dressed up! Whether you came in a costume, set up a trunk, donated candy, or just came to socialize, the Y is very thankful. None of this would have been possible without the help of staff and community,” said Karli Johnson, Youth, Family and Fitness director, of the Franklin County Family YMCA.
