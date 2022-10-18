Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Southbridge Wetlands Park
The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park is finally available for the public. It also provides a way to relieve the historic community of persistent flooding.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park opens
Wilmington's newest public park goes way beyond providing people with a place to enjoy spending time outdoors. The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park also provides flood relief, makes use of previously polluted land, and represents another opportunity to control flooding that has affected Southbridge for years. During a ribbon-cutting event this...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Three Vehicle Injury Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old male of Newark, DE was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. However, due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up.
WMDT.com
California man in critical condition following Dover shooting
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following a home invasion that left a man critically injured early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 1 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2400 block of Whiteoak Road, learning that a person had been shot several times in his upper torso in the 2700 block of Whiteoak Road. Troopers arrived on scene and found a 46-year-old California man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Multiple people injured in Newark, Delaware crash
According to police, seven people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot in Wilmington Friday morning
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that has left a man in critical condition. Police said the shooting occurred in the 1,600-block of North Pine Street at about 11:15 a.m. The victim was located and rushed to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to...
firststateupdate.com
Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
delawarepublic.org
Town of Smyrna gets new town manager
The Town of Smyrna welcomes a new town manager. Sheldon Hudson served as Millsboro’s town manager from 2016 until stepping down last April. Hudson attended his first official council meeting in Smyrna this week as an observer and now plans to hit the ground running. “Like Millsboro, Smyrna is...
delawarepublic.org
New wetlands park is dedicated in South Wilmington
The Southbridge Wilmington Wetlands Park is officially dedicated. The park - bordered by A Street, Walnut Street, and Garasches Lane in South Wilmington - took 16 years to complete from the start of planning and cost $26 million. The park serves multiple purposes -- it can be used for the...
firststateupdate.com
Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday
Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting Inside Bar
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle, Delaware had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
fox29.com
Chester sees dramatic reduction in gun violence and deadly shootings
CHESTER, Pa. - First Trenton and now Chester is reducing gun violence, and their drop is 60 percent. City, county, state and federal leaders shared the results of the Chester Partnership for Safe Neighborhoods (CPSN) since it launched in 2020. There has been a 59.7% decrease in non-fatal shootings since...
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in weekend homicide in Dover
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars on murder charges in last week’s homicide on South Bradford Street. At around 1:10 a.m., police received a call for a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street. A 29-year-old male, later identified as Jesse Holley, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he later died from his injuries.
Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida
Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
TD Bank provides $18 million tax-exempt loan for Middletown YMCA center
TD Bank, provided a $18 million, tax-exempt loan to YMCA of Delaware for the construction of a new facility in Middletown. The loan supports the construction of a new, 55,000-square-foot facility located at 202 E. Cochran St., with a projected completion date of fall 2023. The new facility will have an indoor aquatics center, expanded health and wellness facilities, a child watch center, youth STEM Room, and Kids Adventure Zone, among other amenities.
Changes coming to downtown intersections
At a recent City Council meeting, Milford Public Works Director Mike Svaby told council that changes were coming to downtown Milford intersections. Traffic signals will soon be converted to four-way flashing red rather than operational signals. The changes were part of recommendations from DelDOT as well as a recent study of traffic signals that will be turned over to DelDOT. ... Read More
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Struck And Killed Late Tuesday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by a 49-year-old male was traveling northbound...
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
firststateupdate.com
28-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition After Friday Shooting
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m., in the 1600 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 28-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WBOC
Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition
DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
