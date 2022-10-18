ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, NY

politicsny.com

Queens borough president, councilwoman clash during City Council hearing on Innovation QNS project in Astoria

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Councilwoman Julie Won went head-to-head during a public hearing on the proposed $2 billion Innovation QNS project in Astoria before the Committee on Zoning and Franchises on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Before Richards and Won clashed, the developers behind the project — Silverstein Properties, BedRock...
QUEENS, NY
politicsny.com

Shedding the shacks: DOT dismantles 100th decrepit dining shed to cheers of Lower Manhattan residents (EXCLUSIVE)

The Department of Transportation (DOT) Thursday took a drill and power saw to the 100th derelict outdoor dining shed, much to the delight of locals. “You are taking it down? Thank you!” one passerby exclaimed as he saw workers descend upon the boarded-up structure on 25 Cleveland Place in Lower Manhattan. “Now let’s get the rest,” another man added.
MANHATTAN, NY
politicsny.com

Brooklyn Democratic Party appoints Yamil Speight-Miller as executive director

In ushering in a new era of transformative leadership, the Brooklyn Democratic Party last Friday appointed Yamil Speight-Miller as the party’s new executive director. Party Chair Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, the daughter of Haitian immigrants said, “We are honored to have Yamil Speight-Miller serve as executive director as I begin another term as party chair.
BROOKLYN, NY

