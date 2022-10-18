Read full article on original website
Related
politicsny.com
Queens borough president, councilwoman clash during City Council hearing on Innovation QNS project in Astoria
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Councilwoman Julie Won went head-to-head during a public hearing on the proposed $2 billion Innovation QNS project in Astoria before the Committee on Zoning and Franchises on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Before Richards and Won clashed, the developers behind the project — Silverstein Properties, BedRock...
politicsny.com
Shedding the shacks: DOT dismantles 100th decrepit dining shed to cheers of Lower Manhattan residents (EXCLUSIVE)
The Department of Transportation (DOT) Thursday took a drill and power saw to the 100th derelict outdoor dining shed, much to the delight of locals. “You are taking it down? Thank you!” one passerby exclaimed as he saw workers descend upon the boarded-up structure on 25 Cleveland Place in Lower Manhattan. “Now let’s get the rest,” another man added.
politicsny.com
Lower East Side, Chinatown residents sue to stop tower developments based on ‘Green Amendment’
The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF) held a press conference on Oct. 21 detailing a lawsuit they filed against the city and developers of the Two Bridges Project on behalf of City Councilmember Christopher Marte (D-Manhattan), the Coalition to Protect Chinatown and the Lower East Side, and community residents.
politicsny.com
Brooklyn Democratic Party appoints Yamil Speight-Miller as executive director
In ushering in a new era of transformative leadership, the Brooklyn Democratic Party last Friday appointed Yamil Speight-Miller as the party’s new executive director. Party Chair Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, the daughter of Haitian immigrants said, “We are honored to have Yamil Speight-Miller serve as executive director as I begin another term as party chair.
politicsny.com
Conservative candidate Samantha Zherka hails NYC a ‘third-world country’ compared to Florida
Samantha Zherka, an independent running on the Republican and Conservative lines in pursuit of defeating Democratic Assemblymember Nathalia Fernandez to represent the state’s 34th Senatorial District, decided to seek office when she started to see New York City as if it was a “third-world country.”. Zherka, who cites...
politicsny.com
NYC schools face cash crunch while accommodating migrant children, Comptroller Lander says
New York City public schools may be facing an impending financial crisis as they prepare to accommodate the influx of migrant families and their children who will attend Department of Education (DOE) schools. According to City Comptroller Brad Lander, an estimated 19,000 migrants have arrived in the city recently, which...
Comments / 0