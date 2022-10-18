Selma Blair leaves ‘Dancing With the Stars’ amid ongoing health concerns: ‘It’s way too much for the safety of my bones’

Some people love to hate on the Foxy lady. This time, Megan gave a perfect response. Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been in a relationship, she’s received a fair amount of hate from people who choose to only relate to Brian Austin Green, Megan’s former husband. While Green has been using social media to celebrate his children, Fox uses it to celebrate her relationship with Kelly. However, that doesn’t mean that Fox is not actually co-parenting with her ex and that fact seems to go over some people’s heads and some people prefer to keep their kids off social media.

1 DAY AGO