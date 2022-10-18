ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Selma Blair leaves ‘Dancing With the Stars’ amid ongoing health concerns: ‘It’s way too much for the safety of my bones’

By Stacey Ritzen
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Matthew Perry was given a two percent chance to live after his colon burst from opioid addiction

Matthew Perry has been open about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction for years, famously saying in a 2016 radio interview that he didn’t remember filming multiple seasons of Friends “somewhere between season three and six” because he was so out of it at the time. But despite the fact that Perry cleaned up and was sober throughout season 9, he would unfortunately go on to relapse several more times.
wegotthiscovered.com

Megan Fox gets the last laugh as mom shamers forget there’s more to life than Instagram

Some people love to hate on the Foxy lady. This time, Megan gave a perfect response. Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been in a relationship, she’s received a fair amount of hate from people who choose to only relate to Brian Austin Green, Megan’s former husband. While Green has been using social media to celebrate his children, Fox uses it to celebrate her relationship with Kelly. However, that doesn’t mean that Fox is not actually co-parenting with her ex and that fact seems to go over some people’s heads and some people prefer to keep their kids off social media.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel

Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
wegotthiscovered.com

A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out

Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
wegotthiscovered.com

A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores

In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
The Guardian

Where I End by Sophie White review – intense mother-daughter horror

Nineteen-year-old Aoileann, principal teller of this extraordinary tale in which horror and motherhood entwine, lives with her iron-willed paternal grandmother and the wreck of her bed-bound mother on the grey, windswept island of her birth, a place she has never left. Almost the first thing we learn of their home is that its windows have been filled in with shards of stone, since the nameless catastrophe of which they are all survivors: none must see the grim drama that plays out inside.
wegotthiscovered.com

Tim Burton tried to make a ‘House of Wax’ musical with Michael Jackson

Director Tim Burton is known for his eccentric movies that feature oddball and unusual characters and, of course, the occasional blockbuster (he directed the first Batman). With all the movies he did get made, there were a number of them that didn’t. One of those included Michael Jackson. In...
wegotthiscovered.com

Tim Burton reflects on his connection with longtime muse Johnny Depp

For a while there, it felt like director Tim Burton simply wouldn’t make a movie without Johnny Depp’s involvement. The collaboration between the two has been going on for more than 22 years, and apparently, it’s because the two share a similar trait. Burton recently sat down...

Comments / 0

Community Policy