ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Gotham Knights: Batman Will Be Turning in His Grave

Gotham Knights does the unthinkable by killing off Batman. As a follow-up to the popular Arkham series, this game brings in the Bat Family -- Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl and Robin -- to investigate the death of the Dark Knight. While the game itself has some bright spots, its lack of polish makes the experience much less thrilling.
CNET

'The Watcher' on Netflix: The True Story Behind Those Chilling Letters

Warning: Spoilers for The Watcher ahead. The Watcher on Netflix has been making headlines as viewers dig in to its seven unnerving episodes. Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star as the Brannocks, a couple based on the real-life Broaddus family. They buy a beautiful sprawling New Jersey home, but start receiving creepy letters signed only "The Watcher." The crime series is based on an article about the Broaddus' ordeal that was published in New York Magazine's The Cut.
WESTFIELD, NJ
CNET

'House of the Dragon' Episode 9: The White Worm Explained

After a few House of the Dragon episodes without Mysaria, the character made a blink-and-you-miss-it comeback in episode 8. Now that we've seen the ninth installment, there's little doubt that she's the face behind the name "The White Worm." But her role on the show going forward remains unclear. Mysaria...

Comments / 0

Community Policy