Latest Horror News: ‘Halloween Ends’ star hypes a spunky character as genre diehards champion a fruitful Netflix franchise’s return

Welcome back, genre junkies! It’s finally Friday, which means we’re another step closer to the festive celebration of Halloween overtaking every store, bar, school, and household. As eager children all across the nation carefully choose their spooky costume of choice, it’s time for us to dive into another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. With tons of newsworthy headlines firing on all cylinders, today’s juicy roundup consists of a Halloween Ends star dishing on their feisty character while horror mavens remain hopeful that a classic Netflix franchise will show its face once more.
Netflix’s latest uninspired attempt at launching a blockbuster franchise hits #1 in 58 countries

The top brass at Netflix have never been shy in admitting that the streaming service remains on the hunt for a marquee blockbuster franchise of its own that has the potential to rival the likes of Star Wars, Harry Potter, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to popularity and cultural impact. If the company keeps churning out forgettable dreck like The School for Good and Evil, though, the wait is poised to go on for a long time to come.
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise

It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
Brace yourselves, Netflix is trying its hand at ‘Death Note’ once again

After the properly abysmal first effort by Netflix to adapt Death Note into a western live action movie, the streamer announced it was coming back for round two with the fan-favorite Tsugumi Ohba-penned story back in June. This time in the form of a live action TV series. There may...
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel

Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out

Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores

In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ season finale leaks online as HBO releases new promo images for ‘The Black Queen’

House of the Dragon would’ve brought its first successful run to a close in less than three days, but HBO has once again slipped up and the finale is now available for download —illegally— on the internet. As fans try their damnedest to avoid spoilers on social media, the network is dowsing the fires by releasing another batch of promo images from the upcoming last act.
Megan Fox gets the last laugh as mom shamers forget there’s more to life than Instagram

Some people love to hate on the Foxy lady. This time, Megan gave a perfect response. Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been in a relationship, she’s received a fair amount of hate from people who choose to only relate to Brian Austin Green, Megan’s former husband. While Green has been using social media to celebrate his children, Fox uses it to celebrate her relationship with Kelly. However, that doesn’t mean that Fox is not actually co-parenting with her ex and that fact seems to go over some people’s heads and some people prefer to keep their kids off social media.
From childhood games to serving looks, don’t underestimate the ‘Squid Game’ head honcho, 001

Though he became famous whilst donning a tracksuit, fans are still shocked to see this crossover between Squid Game‘s 001 and Balenciaga X Adidas. O Yeong-su, the Korean actor who played 001 in the groundbreaking Netflix show would seem to have gone back to the costume department for this fashion shoot as if to say “this time, make it high fashion.”

