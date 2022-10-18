Read full article on original website
Rings of Power: is Isildur really dead?
Is Isildur really dead? If you’ve watched the Lord of the Rings movies, you’ll know that Isildur is one of the most important figures in the lore of Middle-earth. In fact, he might be even more important than other Lord of the Rings characters we see in Rings of Power like Gil-Galad, and Celebrimbor.
The House of the Dragon finale has leaked online and HBO isn’t happy
House of the Dragon’s upcoming finale has been leaked online, and HBO isn’t very happy about it. House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones. It follows the Targaryen family, their feuds, and their complicated and intimate (sometimes far too intimate) relationships. There was a...
Rings of Power star teases Sauron and Adar showdown in season 2
Charlie Vickers, who plays Halbrand in Rings of Power, says that the relationship between Sauron and Adar will be explored further in the next season. Throughout the entirety of Rings of Power season 1, fans were asking one big question: who is Sauron?. For a sizable period of time, audiences...
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 isn’t happening
Netflix has become home to an increasingly good and wide selection of anime series including; Demon Slayer, Naruto, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Cowboy Bebop, Castlevania, Violet Evergarden, Vinland Saga, and much more. A recent, and popular, addition has been Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. But unfortunately, fans should not get their hopes up for a second season.
Jeffrey Dahmer costumes banned from eBay after Netflix series
Every time a new movie or TV series comes out about a real-life serial killer, it always sparks controversy and debate over whether these depictions should exist and if they are harmful. There has been a recent spate of Ted Bundy movies, including former teen heartthrob Zac Efron playing him for Netflix. Netflix‘s latest true crime series starring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer has ignited the debate once again.
House of the Dragon season 2 will explore Daemon and Rhaenyra marriage
House of the Dragon season 1 is coming to an end, but we’re already getting hints about what House of the Dragon season 2 will involve. The Targaryen family is at the very centre of the fantasy series (in fact, that title even refers to them and their penchant for dragon companions), and two of the most important family members are Daemon Targaryen and Rhaenyra Targaryen, who are uncle and niece.
One fan’s Harry Potter confusion goes viral, and it’s very relatable
A fan of Harry Potter has shared their confusion about Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter movies, and we totally get it. The eight Hogwarts-based films make up one of the most recognisable, crowd-pleasing fantasy movie series of all time. For a certain generation, the magical drama movies are intrinsically...
Jamie Lee Curtis questions interviewer’s One Piece knowledge
A sweet Mexican interviewer brought a gift for Jamie Lee Curtis in a recent interview for Halloween Ends. The gift was a Tony Tony Chopper soft toy, because Curtis has been publicly effusive in her love for anime series One Piece. This led Curtis to start grilling the poor interviewer on his One Piece knowledge.
The Vegas Emo Festival "When We Were Young" Had To Cancel Its First Day, And The Fyre Fest Memes Are Unfortunately Already Rolling In
"We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news."
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan’s reunion is even sweeter than you think
You probably saw the photo of Harrison Ford hugging his Indiana Jones movie co-star Ke Huy Quan, and now we’ve just more details about their belated reunion. Ke Huy Quan played Indie’s sidekick, the young Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984.
Galadriel and Halbrand’s relationship wasn’t intentionally romantic
The relationship between Galadriel and Halbrand in Rings of Power wasn’t intended to be romantic, says Charlie Vickers. Vickers plays Halbrand in the new Middle-earth fantasy series Rings of Power. Alongside Galadriel, Halbrand was arguably the main character of Rings of Power season 1. Audiences first met the character...
Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio never thought he’d return to Karate Kid
When we say “Cobra Kai never dies,” we mean it — and no one knows that better than Ralph Macchio, who reprised his role as Daniel LaRusso from the classic ‘80s movies years later for TV series Cobra Kai. Originally debuting on YouTube Red in 2018,...
Charlize Theron will do Fast and Furious spin-off with one actor only
Charlize Theron is just one of several Oscar-winning actors who have been lured into getting behind the wheel on the Fast and Furious franchise. There’s also Helen Mirren, and Brie Larson will appear in the upcoming Fast X. The Oscar-nominated Djimon Hounsou and Vanessa Kirby have also dipped their toes in the Fast franchise.
Star Wars: The Acolyte release date speculation, cast, plot and more
Star Wars: The Acolyte release date. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re probably still enjoying the excellent new Star Wars series Andor. The sci-fi series is gripping, and fun, and very different to what we’ve come to expect from the Star Wars universe. However, like all...
Oscar Isaac confirms “specific conversations” about Moon Knight return
Oscar Isaac has confirmed that conversations have been held about the return of Moon Knight. Moon Knight was one of the more interesting, risky Marvel series. Starring Isaac and Ethan Hunt, the TV series was a gritter take on the Marvel universe. It followed Isaac’s character Steven Grant, a British man with dissociative identity disorder, who comes into conflict with his other identities, including the mercenary Marc Spector. Over the course of the series, the character tried to reconcile his personal life with the actions of his other identities, which end up getting him tangled into the plans of the evil cult leader Arthur Harrow.
House of the Dragon: who is Rhaenyra Targaryen?
Who is Rhaenyra Targaryen? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. The fantasy series House of the Dragon has taken us back to a time before Westeros was torn apart by the Lannisters and Starks, to when dragons ruled the Seven Kingdoms and the Targaryen dynasty was at its most powerful.
Leonardo DiCaprio improvised Don’t Look Up’s “devastating” final line
Pretty much everyone agrees that Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the greatest actors of the modern era – and it turns out he’s pretty good at improvising his own lines too. DiCaprio’s most recent movie was the 2021 disaster movie Don’t Look Up. In the drama...
Criston Cole actor says he’d “back the Greens in a street fight”
Fabien Frankel, who plays the nefarious Ser Criston Cole in the hugely successful Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, has been speaking to the New York Times. He discusses the rise of fame for both his character and for himself, in recent weeks. Frankel says that he’s getting...
Google these House of the Dragon stars and thank us later
It’s no exaggeration to say that House of the Dragon has well and truly revived the Game of Thrones craze. The fantasy series is averaging 29 million viewers per episode, while its first episode gave HBO it’s highest-viewed premiere of all time with 10 million viewers. Cumulatively, new...
Adorable child awestruck when meeting favorite Disney character, Jack Skellington
A mom captured the adorable moment when her little girl, dressed as Sally, the lead female character in Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, finally got to meet her idol.
