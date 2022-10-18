Read full article on original website
Robert Howze
4d ago
Even then as I were living in Mississippi as a black . I will say this everything that went on in Mississippi was majority for most whites . I will say that Trent Lott was the best senator for all Mississippians He did so to speak fought for the state.He went to DC and demanded that this site be recognized. Even tho the Republican party and the Democratic party have different agenda. I think the focus of this gathering of the meeting of the minds are correct Even if there are still difficulties and some of the same problems in the state of Mississippi . But I can honestly say Governor Reeves can go down as one of the worse governors in the state, as Donald Trump should go down as not one of the worst presidents in the US, but the worse.
