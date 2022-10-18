Read full article on original website
First ‘R.I.P.D. 2’ trailer promises paranormal carnage, but without Ryan Reynolds
Sequels, remakes, reboots, prequels. All part of Hollywood’s rich tapestry, and even more so essential thanks to the golden age of streaming. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned is the latest sequel to shoot itself straight to Netflix with its first trailer arriving. The sequel to 2012’s Ryan Reynolds-led...
‘Black Adam’ star explains the biggest differences between his two DC roles
Dwayne Johnson may have an uncontested grip on the spotlight as the titular hero in Black Adam, but we’d be remiss to forget that the film carries a particularly dense ensemble weight. Indeed, alongside Johnson are the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge, all...
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Approved Of Risque Birthday Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and marked the occasion with a gilded photoshoot. Paltrow reflected on the decision – and the nerves that came with it – as well as the reaction from her husband, Brad Falchuk, thought of her birthday suit pictures. Paltrow tied the knot with...
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
Johnny Knoxville opens up about the current state of his relationship with Bam Margera
There was no shortage of drama that plagued the filming of Jackass Forever, the fourth installment in the stunt comedy franchise, due to the off-camera troubles of star Bam Margera. This understandably strained Margera’s relationships with his costars, and in a new interview, producer and star Johnny Knoxville has provided an update on the situation.
How many post-credits scenes does ‘Black Adam’ have?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Black Adam. Hello from presumably the opposite side of your phone screen in the cinema. As has become tradition in big-budget franchise films, particularly when it comes to the DC and Marvel universes, it has become an extremely commonplace practice for studios to sneak in a little something something to get your mouth watering about the future of their franchises, and Black Adam is no different.
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise
It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
‘Black Adam’ producer recalls the ‘electric’ atmosphere shooting the post-credits scene
Unless you’ve been intentionally staying away from the internet (and particularly social media) over the last few days, then you’ll be fully aware that the biggest talking point coming out of Black Adam has absolutely nothing to do with the movie itself. Instead, once Dwayne Johnson’s grand introduction...
Silver Surfer’s rumored MCU debut compared to ‘The Sandman’ with a cosmic twist
Marvel Studios acquired a mind-boggling number of iconic characters following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, and one name that fans are looking forward to seeing as part of the cinematic universe more than most is that of Silver Surfer. Unlike the majority of the X-Men and Deadpool, Norrin Radd...
Tim Burton reveals if he would ever direct a Marvel movie
In many ways, we can trace our current superhero cinema boom right back to Tim Burton‘s Batman duology, as those Michael Keaton vehicles rewrote the rule book when it came to comic book movies and proved that Christopher Reeve’s Superman franchise wasn’t just a fluke: people really, really love superhero films. So could the Edward Scissorhands auteur ever be tempted to return to the fold, only this time switching sides from DC to Marvel?
Pierce Brosnan is glad his ‘Black Adam’ costume covered up those ‘skinny aristocratic Irish ankles’
Pierce Brosnan appears as Dr. Fate in Black Adam, and he’s gone into a little bit of detail around the process behind bringing the character to life. As it turns out, the James Bond actor is a little bit self-conscious of his ankles, bless him – and he was thankful that Warner Bros.’ CGI efforts managed to bury that insecurity in the final product that we see onscreen.
Why is Pete Davidson’s Taco Bell commercial facing backlash?
Known for his tumultuous relationships with A-list celebrities — including the reality TV queen Kim Kardashian — SNL comedian and actor Pete Davidson has failed to acquire a positive response from fans and audiences for his recent Taco Bell advertisement. On October 3, Taco Bell collaborated with Davidson...
‘She-Hulk’ star wants to team with another instant Marvel icon
It’s been over a week since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up Disney Plus’ Phase Four slate in the cheekiest way it possibly could. Evidently, the ability to personally re-write your own ending by requesting a meeting with Kevin himself makes for quite the power-creep nuances. She-Hulk wasn’t...
Here’s where you can stream the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy – is it free?
Whether it’s 1985 or 2022, the Back to the Future trilogy seems to retain its evergreen place in our hearts. The beloved sci-fi trilogy is about to turn 37, and what better way to celebrate the cherished flick other than to watch it from the comfort of our own home?
A contentious comic book blockbuster that’s never left the headlines rocks streaming with heavy artillery
Next year marks the 10th anniversary of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, which inexplicably managed to launch a multi-billion dollar comic book franchise that’s still going strong today without even getting a sequel. That still stings for a huge number of fans, and it’s remarkable that the Superman...
The worthless spinoff that needlessly diluted an all-time great franchise braces for impact on streaming
Based on what we’ve seen over the years, we can assume that every major studio in Hollywood has a secret panic button marked “SPINOFF” that comes in handy when a franchise has run its course. In the case of The Bourne Legacy, we’d have much rather it hadn’t come along to significantly water down one of cinema’s all-time great trilogies.
Brace yourselves, Netflix is trying its hand at ‘Death Note’ once again
After the properly abysmal first effort by Netflix to adapt Death Note into a western live action movie, the streamer announced it was coming back for round two with the fan-favorite Tsugumi Ohba-penned story back in June. This time in the form of a live action TV series. There may...
Netflix’s latest uninspired attempt at launching a blockbuster franchise hits #1 in 58 countries
The top brass at Netflix have never been shy in admitting that the streaming service remains on the hunt for a marquee blockbuster franchise of its own that has the potential to rival the likes of Star Wars, Harry Potter, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to popularity and cultural impact. If the company keeps churning out forgettable dreck like The School for Good and Evil, though, the wait is poised to go on for a long time to come.
