Special Town Meeting in Redding on ARPA proposals

A Special Town Meeting is being held in Redding tonight for residents to vote on American Rescue Plan Act projects. First Selectwoman Julia Pemberton says each of the 10 projects will be voted on individually. The town mailed out notices to each household, with a QR code link to details about each allocation. Tonight's meeting is at 7pm at Redding Community Center.
REDDING, CT

